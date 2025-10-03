EXCLUSIVE: The Astonishing Confession Keith Urban Made About 'Detonating' His Marriage — As His Pals 'Aren't Shocked' by Nicole Kidman Split

Keith Urban's own words about almost "blowing his marriage to smithereens" have resurfaced in the wake of his split from Nicole Kidman – with friends of the country star telling RadarOnline.com they are "not surprised" the couple have now separated.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the Grammy-winning musician, 57, ended their 19-year marriage this summer, with confirmation of their separation arriving on Monday.

They share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – and had long been considered one of Hollywood's most enduring couples.