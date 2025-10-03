EXCLUSIVE: The Astonishing Confession Keith Urban Made About 'Detonating' His Marriage — As His Pals 'Aren't Shocked' by Nicole Kidman Split
Oct. 3 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Keith Urban's own words about almost "blowing his marriage to smithereens" have resurfaced in the wake of his split from Nicole Kidman – with friends of the country star telling RadarOnline.com they are "not surprised" the couple have now separated.
The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the Grammy-winning musician, 57, ended their 19-year marriage this summer, with confirmation of their separation arriving on Monday.
They share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – and had long been considered one of Hollywood's most enduring couples.
A Shocking Confession
In June last year, Urban stunned the audience at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala when he admitted his addictions had nearly destroyed their marriage within months of their 2006 wedding.
"We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," he said.
He added Kidman had staged an intervention and chosen to stay, saying: "Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met."
At the time, Kidman was visibly moved as she wiped away a tear while listening to his remarks. But insiders now suggest those raw admissions highlighted strains that never fully disappeared.
Lingering Struggles
A source close to the family said: "Keith's admission about nearly wrecking the marriage was moving, but it also underlined how shaky things were early on. Nicole shouldered much of the weight."
Urban has spoken before about his struggles with alcohol and cocaine, recalling to Rolling Stone how long it took him to accept he had a problem. He credited Kidman with helping him through, but those close to the pair say the scars lingered.
A source said: "When Keith joked about music being like 'audible heroin,' it struck a nerve for Nicole. It reminded her of a very dark period she thought was behind them."
Signs of Distance
Kidman and Urban's separation comes after months of speculation about the state of their marriage.
In June, the actress marked their anniversary with a black-and-white photograph of herself embracing Urban, captioned: "Happy Anniversary baby."
His reply – a single red heart emoji, without his usual public tributes – was described by friends as a telling sign.
One insider said: "Nicole saw her post as an expression of love, but Keith's minimal reply told its own story."
Those close to Urban insist the decision to separate was his.
One source said: "Keith was dissatisfied with how the marriage had become. The closeness had faded, and life together felt routine. Eventually, he told Nicole he couldn't go on that way."
Paths No Longer Aligned
While Kidman was said to be "blindsided" by the break-up, Urban's circle felt the writing had long been on the wall.
A source close to the singer said: "It wasn't hidden from those near him. Many felt the split was bound to happen – Nicole was away filming, Keith was always on tour, and the distance finally caught up with them."
The pair is currently living apart, with Urban reported to have moved out of their Nashville compound into his own residence.
Kidman, meanwhile, has been caring for their daughters while balancing work commitments, including filming in London.
Another insider put it plainly, adding: "The love was there, but their paths were no longer aligned. Reconciliation is possible, but in truth they haven't been a couple for some time."