EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Family Rocked by Love Child Bombshell! Secret Daughter of William Kennedy Smith Emerges After Nasty Battle Over $85Million Fortune

RadarOnline.com can reveal a secret love child – an heir with a legitimate claim to the Kennedy family fortune – has been unearthed after a brutal five-year court battle over the $85million estate of one of John F. Kennedy's sisters.

After sifting through hundreds of pages of court documents, RadarOnline.com discovered the late Jean Kennedy Smith listed a secret granddaughter as a beneficiary to her massive estate – and that the child's father is none other than her scandal-scarred son William Kennedy Smith.

As longtime RadarOnline.com readers know, the well-heeled Kennedy kid was infamously acquitted of raping a woman at a family compound in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1991 after a highly publicized trial.