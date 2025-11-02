EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Family Cash Crisis! Michael's Daughter Paris Accuses Estate Lawyers of 'Skimming Millions’ as $400Million Lawsuit Threatens to Ruin Fortune

"As painful as it is to say in print, the present records suggest that a group of closely knit, highly compensated lawyers is exploiting Executors' lack of oversight to skim money from the Estate, in plain view," her lawyer wrote in a 16-page document.

"Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel."

Paris also asked the judge to halt all legal payments until her petition is resolved.

However, the executors vehemently denied the charges and filed court papers stating the estate is fending off a series of lawsuits, including the long-standing claim by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who charge MJ molested them as children while his employees turned a blind eye.

What's more, the executors asked the judge in their motion to reject Paris' petition to halt all legal payments because if certain expenses were not compensated the estate "would likely have to default" in Robson and Safechuck's lawsuit, "where numerous depositions, discovery matters, and other matters are scheduled to take place over the next several months," adding that the two accusers are seeking $400 million in damages.