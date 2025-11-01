Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Rants Over a Judge Ruling Against Him on SNAP Benefits While Hosting Lavish 'Great Gatsby' Bash at Mar-a-Lago

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Two federal judges ruled that the White House must continue paying SNAP benefits.

Profile Image

Nov. 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats and federal judges over a court order compelling his administration to continue paying Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing government shutdown — even as he prepared to host a glittering, Great Gatsby-themed party at his Mar-a-Lago resort, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Ruling

donald trump rants snap benefits hosting great gatsby bash mar a lago
Source: MEGA

President Trump posted a long social media statement criticizing Democrats.

On Friday, October 31, two federal judges — Indira Talwani of Massachusetts and John McConnell of Rhode Island — ruled that the White House must continue funding SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, amid the shutdown.

The decision prompted an immediate reaction from Trump, who posted a lengthy social media statement criticizing Democrats and questioning the legality of issuing payments under current conditions.

"Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do," Trump wrote. "I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT."

He continued, "Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible. It is already delayed enough due to the Democrats keeping the Government closed through the monthly payment date, and, even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out. If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay."

Article continues below advertisement

SNAP Benefits

donald trump rants snap benefits hosting great gatsby bash mar a lago
Source: MEGA

Trump accused “Radical Democrats” of refusing to reopen the government and of causing the delays in benefit payments.

The president concluded his message by urging SNAP recipients to pressure Democratic lawmakers: "If you use SNAP benefits, call the Senate Democrats, and tell them to reopen the Government, NOW!" He even included Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office number in his post.

While White House lawyers worked to interpret the rulings, Trump flew to Florida for the Mar-a-Lago event, a roaring 1920s-inspired costume party attended by his wealthy supporters.

The White House press pool released photos of guests in flapper dresses and tuxedos, while videos of the Jazz Age-themed revelry quickly surfaced on social media.

Government Shutdown

donald trump rants snap benefits hosting great gatsby bash mar a lago
Source: MEGA

Trump hosted a Great Gatsby-themed party at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Reporters questioned Trump aboard Air Force One en route to the celebration, asking whether he could redirect funds to keep the SNAP program running — similar to how he had previously shifted money for military pay during the shutdown.

"Well, it always is, but all the Democrats have to do is say, let's go," Trump replied. "They don't have to do anything. They don't, all they have to do is say, the government is open. And we only need five Democrats. But they've become a radical left party. They really have, they've become a very radical left partner. And they've lost their minds."

He added, "All they have to do is say the government is open, and that's the end of it. And you know largely, when you talk about SNAP, you're talking about largely Democrats, but… I'm president. I want to help everybody. I want to help Democrats and Republicans. But when you're talking about SNAP, if you look, it's largely Democrats hurting their own people."

