Donald Trump Rants Over a Judge Ruling Against Him on SNAP Benefits While Hosting Lavish 'Great Gatsby' Bash at Mar-a-Lago

On Friday, October 31, two federal judges — Indira Talwani of Massachusetts and John McConnell of Rhode Island — ruled that the White House must continue funding SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, amid the shutdown.

The decision prompted an immediate reaction from Trump, who posted a lengthy social media statement criticizing Democrats and questioning the legality of issuing payments under current conditions.

"Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do," Trump wrote. "I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT."

He continued, "Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible. It is already delayed enough due to the Democrats keeping the Government closed through the monthly payment date, and, even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out. If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay."