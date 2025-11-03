Trump's White House Renovation 'Funded' By Corporate Giants Including Amazon... as Prez Gets $22Million Donation to Gut Iconic Building
Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
The razing of the White House's East Wing to make way for a swanky new ballroom is stirring the pot once again, as corporate giants like Comcast and Amazon are funding the renovation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Comcast, the owner of NBC News and MSNBC, has come under fire from its own air talent for its financial backing of Trump's extravagant project. Concerns are mounting, especially as the notorious Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, also has skin in this game. Critics were quick to point out The Post's endorsement of the ballroom, raising eyebrows over its lack of transparency regarding Bezos' ties.
Mysterious Donations
"This is Trump's Washington," lamented Chuck Todd, the former host of NBC's Meet the Press. "None of this helps the reputations of the news organizations that these companies own, because it compromises everybody."
One of the biggest questions swirling is the exact amount corporate donors like Comcast have contributed. While a $22million donation from Google has been made public, the rest remain shrouded in ambiguity. Comcast, when queried, declined to elaborate on the motivations behind its support, prompting some MSNBC hosts to fill in the gaps with their own speculations.
"Those public-facing companies should know that there's a cost in terms of their reputations with the American people," Rachel Maddow declared on her show this week, singling out Comcast. "There may be a cost to their bottom line when they do things against American values... because they want to please Trump or buy him off."
NBC's Nightly News led its broadcast with the demolition story, pointing out that the "East Wing was paid for by private donors, among them Comcast, NBC's parent company." Yet, despite its coverage, it spent only five minutes on the piece, significantly less than ABC's World News Tonight.
Divided Loyalties
Todd, who has criticized NBC's management in the past, expressed skepticism about whether he would have aired grievances in this case, noting that Comcast hasn't made its reasons for donating public.
"You could make the defense that it is contributing to the United States by renovating the White House," he remarked.
However, a lingering perception remains that Comcast's CEO, Brian Roberts, might be playing nice with the Trump administration to secure favor. After Trump labeled Comcast and Roberts "a disgrace to the integrity of Broadcasting!!!" on Truth Social, that perception has only intensified.
As negotiations heat up surrounding Comcast potentially acquiring part of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that necessitates government approval, the stakes have never been higher for Roberts.
Editorials with a Twist
The Washington Post weighed in with an unexpectedly supportive editorial, titled "In Defense of the White House ballroom." The unsigned piece asserted the necessity of the renovation while acknowledging Trump's controversial approach.
"The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past," it declared, framing the ballroom as a progressive evolution in line with American greatness.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed the editorial as a "first dose of common sense I've seen from the legacy media on this story."
By contrast, The New York Times has remained cryptic, running opinion pieces both for and against the project without taking a definitive stance.
After initial backlash regarding the Post's editorial's disregard for Bezos' connections, an "edit stealthily" added a mention of Amazon's involvement the following day, igniting further skepticism about the integrity of journalistic integrity at the paper.
Bezos had candidly admitted in a past appearance that he was "a terrible owner" for The Post regarding appearances of conflict.