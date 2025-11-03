Trump's White House Renovation 'Funded' By Corporate Giants Including Amazon... as Prez Gets $22Million Donation to Gut Iconic Building

"This is Trump's Washington," lamented Chuck Todd, the former host of NBC's Meet the Press. "None of this helps the reputations of the news organizations that these companies own, because it compromises everybody."

One of the biggest questions swirling is the exact amount corporate donors like Comcast have contributed. While a $22million donation from Google has been made public, the rest remain shrouded in ambiguity. Comcast, when queried, declined to elaborate on the motivations behind its support, prompting some MSNBC hosts to fill in the gaps with their own speculations.

"Those public-facing companies should know that there's a cost in terms of their reputations with the American people," Rachel Maddow declared on her show this week, singling out Comcast. "There may be a cost to their bottom line when they do things against American values... because they want to please Trump or buy him off."

NBC's Nightly News led its broadcast with the demolition story, pointing out that the "East Wing was paid for by private donors, among them Comcast, NBC's parent company." Yet, despite its coverage, it spent only five minutes on the piece, significantly less than ABC's World News Tonight.