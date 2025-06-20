Chuck Todd Desperately Trying to 'Stay Relevant' As He Claims 'Trump's Impact Is Bigger Than Obama' — After 'Meet The Press' Host Was 'Fired' By NBC
Ever since Chuck Todd’s exit from NBC News, it is said he's been desperately trying to "stay relevant," even making bold claims on his podcast, RadarOnline.com.
The 53-year-old walked away from the network earlier this year, but new sources now claim he didn't exactly have a choice, and he was instead booted.
He Said What?
On Thursday, June 19, the former Meet the Press host gushed over President Donald Trump during an episode of his podcast, The Chuck Todd Cast, and even suggested his impact has been larger than Barack Obama's impact.
"You might say (Trump will) just be a chapter in the history books. But I’d argue he’ll be a long chapter. He’s already going to be a longer chapter than Grover Cleveland, the last guy to serve non-consecutive terms as president," Todd expressed.
"He’ll be longer than most modern presidents because Trump didn’t just change his party, he changed the job. He changed the expectations. And he’s changed the culture. And that’s probably the biggest impact he’s made."
Todd then claimed: "In fact, Donald Trump’s impact on American politics and society is unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime. It’s greater than Obama, something I would not have conceded three years ago. It’s greater than (Bill) Clinton.
"It’s greater even than (Ronald) Reagan. You probably have to go back to FDR (Franklin Delano Roosevelt) to find an American president who so thoroughly did a couple of things: he redefined the boundaries of the presidency and the shape of the national psyche. We haven’t had another president do that since then."
Critics in the comments section were quick to disagree with the former TV host, as one person questioned: "So, you think (Trump) achieved these things intentionally, as a strategy, with a plan?"
Was Todd Fired?
Another added: "If you think he would succeed in any other country than America, you need to think again.. Only in America could this clown show succeed. Stop talking about him as if he is exceptional. He is not.
"He is a conman, a grifter; the rest of the civilized world despises him. Are they wrong?"
Todd's head-turning comments may be his best effort in trying to land on everyone's radar again, at least that's what insiders who said he was "fired" from NBC News claimed.
A source told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack: "He didn’t walk. He was stripped of influence and left with no choice. His exit was anything but voluntary."
On January 31, 2025, the journalist, who was replaced by Kristen Welker on Meet the Press in 2023, announced to his staff in a memo he was leaving the network.
He said: "There's never a perfect time to leave a place that's been a professional home for so long, but I'm pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from 'pie in the sky' to 'near reality.
"So I'm grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment."
However, his exit was anything but smooth sailing.
"Chuck thought he had time to fix things," a former colleague shared. "The decision was already made." Along with his podcast, Todd is now said to be doing everything in his power to stay at the forefront of everyone's mind.
The insider claimed: "He’s talking to anyone who’ll listen, but this industry moves fast, and Chuck may be yesterday’s news."