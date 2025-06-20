Chuck Todd Desperately Trying to 'Stay Relevant' As He Claims 'Trump's Impact Is Bigger Than Obama' — After 'Meet The Press' Host Was 'Fired' By NBC

On Thursday, June 19, the former Meet the Press host gushed over President Donald Trump during an episode of his podcast, The Chuck Todd Cast, and even suggested his impact has been larger than Barack Obama's impact.

"You might say (Trump will) just be a chapter in the history books. But I’d argue he’ll be a long chapter. He’s already going to be a longer chapter than Grover Cleveland, the last guy to serve non-consecutive terms as president," Todd expressed.

"He’ll be longer than most modern presidents because Trump didn’t just change his party, he changed the job. He changed the expectations. And he’s changed the culture. And that’s probably the biggest impact he’s made."