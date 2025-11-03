Your tip
Whoopi Goldberg Shreds Note From 'The View' Bosses Live On-Air Begging Her to Correct Bombshell Claims About Trump — After Hosts Were Warned Over Political Commentary

Source: The View/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg let her hatred of Donald Trump get the better of her on Monday's episode of 'The View.'

Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg has let her outright hatred of Donald Trump get the better of her on The View, suffering a meltdown when she was handed a legal note she was forced to read live on-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The show's moderator, 69, threw a fit when she was handed a piece of paper by panelist Sunny Hostin that asked her to clarify a remark she made about the president using an autopen in a pardon. The comment rattled producers enough to prompt the comedian to make a correction to viewers.

Photo of The View cast
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldberg had moved on to another complaint about Trump when Hostin handed her the legal note.

The kerfuffle came amid the Hot Topics segment on Monday, November 3, where the ladies were discussing Trump's appearance on 60 Minutes the night prior.

In it, the president claimed, "I don't know who he is," when asked by Norah O'Donnell why he pardoned billionaire crypto exchange founder Changpeng Zhao.

“He said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was pardoning because he used an autopen. How come you don’t know who this guy is?” Hostin, 57, huffed.

Goldberg fired back about Trump, "'Cause he used an autopen!"

'It Was a Joke!'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Goldberg was clearly upset over getting handed the legal note from producers.

The women moved on to other elements of the interview, including ICE raids, when, several minutes later, Hostin passed the legal note to Goldberg. She looked down and muttered, "What the hell? What?" as she began to read aloud the contents.

"It was a joke!" the Sister Act star shouted, as Hostin explained to viewers, "We don’t know if Trump used an autopen," while snarking, "But we do know that he didn’t know who that crypto guy was."

"Oh, come on!" Goldberg continued to complain about the missive, which was from the show's producers.

"Well, I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance. You know when you hear a joke, when somebody’s fooling around, when they're not saying something specific, especially on this show. I'm very specific when I’m pointing stuff out. When I'm making jokes, you know when I'm making jokes. This is ridiculous," the EGOT winner fumed as she tore the note into pieces amid audience applause.

The White House has not responded to Goldberg's legal note tirade
Source: The View/YouTube

The White House has not responded to Goldberg's legal note tirade

So far, the White House has not responded to Goldberg's legal note tirade. Still, the Trump communications team responded with fury when Joy Behar went on a rant about the president in July.

The statement even suggested that the show's hard-left-leaning bent could make it the next liberal talk show casualty, after Stephen Colbert's The Late Show received its cancellation notice amid sky-high costs and sagging ratings.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers stated.

Rogers added, "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air."

Booking More Republican Guests

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Hard-tight Greene agreed to appear on 'The View' despite having differing political views from the panelists.

ABC launched an investigation into a liberal bias after it was revealed that nearly all of The View's guests in the first half of 2025 were hard-left-leaning.

In an attempt to appear more balanced, the show's panelists found common ground with one formerly proud MAGA supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia congresswoman is appearing on the ABC daytime show on Tuesday, November 4, in a rare guest booking with a Republican, after going rogue against her party on the government shutdown.

Greene, 51, called for it to end and for her party to work with the Democrats.

When showing the clip of the politician speaking about it during a prior Hot Topics discussion, Goldberg praised her as "the surprising voice of reason."

Behar joked, "You know what? I’ll take it, I feel like I want to have laser treatments with her together. That’s how close I feel to Marjorie right now."

