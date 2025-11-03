Whoopi Goldberg Shreds Note From 'The View' Bosses Live On-Air Begging Her to Correct Bombshell Claims About Trump — After Hosts Were Warned Over Political Commentary

The show's moderator, 69, threw a fit when she was handed a piece of paper by panelist Sunny Hostin that asked her to clarify a remark she made about the president using an autopen in a pardon. The comment rattled producers enough to prompt the comedian to make a correction to viewers.

Whoopi Goldberg has let her outright hatred of Donald Trump get the better of her on The View , suffering a meltdown when she was handed a legal note she was forced to read live on-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Goldberg had moved on to another complaint about Trump when Hostin handed her the legal note.

“He said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was pardoning because he used an autopen. How come you don’t know who this guy is?” Hostin, 57, huffed.

In it, the president claimed, "I don't know who he is," when asked by Norah O'Donnell why he pardoned billionaire crypto exchange founder Changpeng Zhao.

The kerfuffle came amid the Hot Topics segment on Monday, November 3, where the ladies were discussing Trump's appearance on 60 Minutes the night prior.

The women moved on to other elements of the interview, including ICE raids, when, several minutes later, Hostin passed the legal note to Goldberg. She looked down and muttered, "What the hell? What?" as she began to read aloud the contents.

"It was a joke!" the Sister Act star shouted, as Hostin explained to viewers, "We don’t know if Trump used an autopen," while snarking, "But we do know that he didn’t know who that crypto guy was."

"Oh, come on!" Goldberg continued to complain about the missive, which was from the show's producers.

"Well, I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance. You know when you hear a joke, when somebody’s fooling around, when they're not saying something specific, especially on this show. I'm very specific when I’m pointing stuff out. When I'm making jokes, you know when I'm making jokes. This is ridiculous," the EGOT winner fumed as she tore the note into pieces amid audience applause.