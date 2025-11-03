EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Blames Co-Star for 'Getting Her Fired and Ruining Her Life' After Comic's Racist Tweet Tanked Career Overnight
Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
While Roseanne Barr broke down in tears and insisted the racist tweet that got her canceled was a misunderstanding, the comedian has appeared to flip-flop on taking accountability years after she was fired from her ABC sitcom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barr, who turned 73 years old on November 3, was fired from her show, Roseanne, in May 2018 after she made a racist post about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Barack Obama.
Barr Blames Firing on Co-star Sara Gilbert
After Barr was fired from her sitcom, the network salvaged the show with the spin-off The Conners, which aired its finale in April after seven seasons. At the time, Barr initially placed blame on ABC's top brass for cutting her loose.
But sources claimed Barr was raging behind the scenes. and accused her on-screen daughter, Sara Gilbert, of being behind her firing.
An insider claimed: "Roseanne truly believes Sara had it in for her and was responsible for getting her fired from the show."
In the wake of Barr's tweet scandal, Gilbert branded the post "abhorrent" and said she was "disappointed in her actions."
A source added: "Sara responded first to Roseanne's tweet and, lo and behold, less than 30 minutes later, Roseanne was fired and the show that was Roseanne's baby was canceled.
"Roseanne is griping to anyone who will listen that Sara stole her show and had her character killed off so she could be the big star of The Conners.
"But Roseanne isn't just blaming Sara for getting her fired. She's blaming her for ruining her life because no one in television wants to work with her."
More than seven years later, and Barr is still considered untouchable in Hollywood.
Barr Rages Over Hollywood 'Double Standard'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Barr, an outspoken Republican, recently called out Tinseltown's "double standard" when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to his talk show after he was yanked off-air amid outrage over a monologue about right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Barr slammed Kimmel's return, saying, "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone.
"It just shows how they think. It's a double standard."
The TV star further claimed she's been "erased from history."
Barr Claims 'God' Told Her to Post Tweet
Barr continued: "I've been erased from history, from the history of feminism, which that cracks me up. I'm never mentioned in anything about women who are pioneers in media. I'm never mentioned in anything anymore."
Before she raged about Kimmel's comeback, Barr bizarrely claimed it was "God" who told her to post the tweet.
While reflecting on the "nuclear bomb" social media post, Barr explained she received upsetting news after calling the show's head writer, Bruce Helford.
Barr, who had Ambien and alcohol in her system, hung up and tried to go to sleep but was jolted awake by "God."
The comedian continued: "I was already having nightmares about never going back to that show, and God woke me up.
"I had my laptop there in bed, as always, and I opened it, and there was (an X post with) a picture of Valerie Jarrett next to Helena Bonham Carter in full makeup as Ari in 'Planet of the Apes,' and they looked like Xerox copies of each other, so I captioned it.
"This was in the middle of my three-month conversations with journalists in Iran who were telling me about the loss of women's rights there due to the Iran deal. And I was irate."
She added: "The way I feel about it is that God told me to do what I did, and it was a nuclear bomb. The day of my tweet, over 2 million Americans Googled Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal. And that was my intent. So, whatever."