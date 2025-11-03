EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Blames Co-Star for 'Getting Her Fired and Ruining Her Life' After Comic's Racist Tweet Tanked Career Overnight

After Barr was fired from her sitcom, the network salvaged the show with the spin-off The Conners, which aired its finale in April after seven seasons. At the time, Barr initially placed blame on ABC's top brass for cutting her loose.

But sources claimed Barr was raging behind the scenes. and accused her on-screen daughter, Sara Gilbert, of being behind her firing.

An insider claimed: "Roseanne truly believes Sara had it in for her and was responsible for getting her fired from the show."

In the wake of Barr's tweet scandal, Gilbert branded the post "abhorrent" and said she was "disappointed in her actions."