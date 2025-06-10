Roseanne Barr Claims 'God' is to Blame For Racist Tweet That Detonated Her Career — 'He Told Me What to Do!'

The comic continued: "I was already having nightmares about never going back to that show, and God woke me up.

"I had my laptop there in bed, as always, and I opened it, and there was (an X post with) a picture of Valerie Jarrett next to Helena Bonham Carter in full makeup as Ari in 'Planet of the Apes,' and they looked like Xerox copies of each other, so I captioned it.

"This was in the middle of my three-month conversations with journalists in Iran who were telling me about the loss of women's rights there due to the Iran deal. And I was irate."

Jarrett was born in Iran and was heavily involved in the Obama administration's negotiations and later implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Barr re-shared the photo and captioned her post: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."