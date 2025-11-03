New CBS Boss Bari Weiss' $10,000-a-Day Security Costs Spark Backlash... as Network's Sweeping Layoffs Continue
Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
CBS is facing a staggering paradox: while the network slashes jobs by the hundreds, it's also footing the bill for an extravagant security detail that has raised eyebrows all around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As staffers pack up their desks amidst a wave of layoffs, whispers of an absurdly high figure echo through the Tiffany Network. RadarOnline.com has learned that Bari Weiss, the freshly minted head of CBS News, is surrounded by a veritable fortress of security, costing the network a jaw-dropping $10,000 a day.
Eight Bodyguards, SUVs and Shock Among Staff
Eight bodyguards are reportedly on standby at all times, escorting Weiss in a convoy of SUVs that rivals those of the President and Vice President of the United States.
Insiders have expressed shock as they navigate the grim atmosphere of layoffs affecting all levels, including high-profile names like Lisa Ling, who recently announced her departure as a contributor to the network.
Gayle King's Future in Question Amid Turmoil
Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Gayle King, the network's highest-paid on-air personality, could also be on the chopping block. King, however, maintains that she's been assured of her place at CBS This Morning, even as uncertainty looms large.
Weiss' Rise and Controversial Appointment
Weiss, an undeniably polarizing figure, has wasted no time making an impact in her brief tenure. The former New York Times opinion writer took the reins of the historic news division, once led by icons like Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather, following the acquisition of her Substack newsletter, The Free Press, by CBS's parent company, Paramount.
This appointment raised eyebrows, especially given her lack of traditional news experience.
On top of it all, Weiss's staunch Zionist stance likely explains her heavy protective detail, especially in light of recent tragic events within media circles, such as the assassination of fellow media personality Charlie Kirk.