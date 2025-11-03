New CBS Boss Bari Weiss' $10,000-a-Day Security Costs Spark Backlash... as Network's Sweeping Layoffs Continue

CBS is facing a staggering paradox: while the network slashes jobs by the hundreds, it's also footing the bill for an extravagant security detail that has raised eyebrows all around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As staffers pack up their desks amidst a wave of layoffs, whispers of an absurdly high figure echo through the Tiffany Network. RadarOnline.com has learned that Bari Weiss, the freshly minted head of CBS News, is surrounded by a veritable fortress of security, costing the network a jaw-dropping $10,000 a day.