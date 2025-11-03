Your tip
New CBS Boss Bari Weiss' $10,000-a-Day Security Costs Spark Backlash... as Network's Sweeping Layoffs Continue

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: NBC News/YOUTUBE

Bari Weiss apparently needs all the security she can get.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

CBS is facing a staggering paradox: while the network slashes jobs by the hundreds, it's also footing the bill for an extravagant security detail that has raised eyebrows all around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As staffers pack up their desks amidst a wave of layoffs, whispers of an absurdly high figure echo through the Tiffany Network. RadarOnline.com has learned that Bari Weiss, the freshly minted head of CBS News, is surrounded by a veritable fortress of security, costing the network a jaw-dropping $10,000 a day.

Eight Bodyguards, SUVs and Shock Among Staff

Photo of a bodyguard
Source: Job Moses/Unsplash

Weiss reportedly travels with eight bodyguards and SUV escorts.

Eight bodyguards are reportedly on standby at all times, escorting Weiss in a convoy of SUVs that rivals those of the President and Vice President of the United States.

Insiders have expressed shock as they navigate the grim atmosphere of layoffs affecting all levels, including high-profile names like Lisa Ling, who recently announced her departure as a contributor to the network.

Gayle King's Future in Question Amid Turmoil

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King will reportedly keep her place at CBS 'This Morning' amid rumors of her firing.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Gayle King, the network's highest-paid on-air personality, could also be on the chopping block. King, however, maintains that she's been assured of her place at CBS This Morning, even as uncertainty looms large.

Weiss' Rise and Controversial Appointment

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Hill/YOUTUBE

Weiss is currently the head honcho at CBS News after Paramount bought the 'The Free Press.'

Weiss, an undeniably polarizing figure, has wasted no time making an impact in her brief tenure. The former New York Times opinion writer took the reins of the historic news division, once led by icons like Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather, following the acquisition of her Substack newsletter, The Free Press, by CBS's parent company, Paramount.

This appointment raised eyebrows, especially given her lack of traditional news experience.

Photo of the CBS logo
Source: MEGA

CBS now faces scrutiny over spending while cutting employee jobs.

On top of it all, Weiss's staunch Zionist stance likely explains her heavy protective detail, especially in light of recent tragic events within media circles, such as the assassination of fellow media personality Charlie Kirk.

