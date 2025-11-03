Look Out, Hugh Jackman! Deborra-Lee Furness 'Planning to Release' Scandalous Tell-All About Nasty Divorce From Actor After Explosive 'Cheating' Allegations
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 5:36 p.m. ET
Deborra-Lee Furness is "gearing up to drop a sensational tell-all book" following her split from Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Jackman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a dramatic twist since their bitter split, the Australian actress was spotted meeting with a major publisher in New York City, igniting rumors of a "bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over."
A Secret Publishing Deal in the Works
"She was all smiles, but it looked serious," a source revealed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, after allegedly witnessing Furness exiting a publishing powerhouse in Midtown.
"There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation."
Despite spending much of her time back in Australia since the split, insiders claim Furness is more than ready to reclaim her narrative and publicly share her experience.
"She's reclaiming her voice," a close friend revealed. "She spent years being known as Hugh's wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth."
A Painful Split and a Fresh Start
Furness, 69, filed for divorce from the Wolverine star, 57, in May, nearly two years after the couple initially announced their separation.
The pair finalized their split that same month after "dividing a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio" worth an eye-popping $387 million.
The former couple, who tied the knot in April 1996, share two adopted children: son Oscar, 25 and daughter Ava, 20.
Just a year post-breakup, Jackman went public with his new romance, Sutton Foster.
Speaking Out After Heartbreak
In May, Furness posted a vicious note about the "traumatic journey of betrayal" she endured during her marriage, declaring the split "a profound wound that cuts deep."
"I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she poignantly expressed in a lengthy statement.
A New Chapter for Both Stars
As for Jackman, he made his red carpet debut with Foster, 50, at a recent screening of his new flick, Song Sung Blue.
The newest couple in Hollywood looked happy in coordinated looks as they took photos on the red carpet.
Jackman wore a black suit with a white button-up and a navy tie.
Foster went with a tight black dress and her hair styled in loose waves for the big evening.