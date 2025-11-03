Look Out, Hugh Jackman! Deborra-Lee Furness 'Planning to Release' Scandalous Tell-All About Nasty Divorce From Actor After Explosive 'Cheating' Allegations

"She was all smiles, but it looked serious," a source revealed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, after allegedly witnessing Furness exiting a publishing powerhouse in Midtown.

"There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation."

Despite spending much of her time back in Australia since the split, insiders claim Furness is more than ready to reclaim her narrative and publicly share her experience.

"She's reclaiming her voice," a close friend revealed. "She spent years being known as Hugh's wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth."