Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Deborra-Lee Furness

Look Out, Hugh Jackman! Deborra-Lee Furness 'Planning to Release' Scandalous Tell-All About Nasty Divorce From Actor After Explosive 'Cheating' Allegations

Photo of Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is 'preparing to release a memoir revealing truths about her split from Jackman.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Updated 5:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Deborra-Lee Furness is "gearing up to drop a sensational tell-all book" following her split from Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Jackman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a dramatic twist since their bitter split, the Australian actress was spotted meeting with a major publisher in New York City, igniting rumors of a "bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over."

Article continues below advertisement

A Secret Publishing Deal in the Works

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness plans to release a shocking tell-all memoir.

"She was all smiles, but it looked serious," a source revealed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, after allegedly witnessing Furness exiting a publishing powerhouse in Midtown.

"There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation."

Despite spending much of her time back in Australia since the split, insiders claim Furness is more than ready to reclaim her narrative and publicly share her experience.

"She's reclaiming her voice," a close friend revealed. "She spent years being known as Hugh's wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth."

Article continues below advertisement

A Painful Split and a Fresh Start

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman end their 27-year marriage.

Furness, 69, filed for divorce from the Wolverine star, 57, in May, nearly two years after the couple initially announced their separation.

The pair finalized their split that same month after "dividing a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio" worth an eye-popping $387 million.

The former couple, who tied the knot in April 1996, share two adopted children: son Oscar, 25 and daughter Ava, 20.

Just a year post-breakup, Jackman went public with his new romance, Sutton Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking Out After Heartbreak

Photo of Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Furness spends more time in Australia to focus on healing.

In May, Furness posted a vicious note about the "traumatic journey of betrayal" she endured during her marriage, declaring the split "a profound wound that cuts deep."

"I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she poignantly expressed in a lengthy statement.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
split photo of pirnce andrew and jeffrey epstein

Global Laughingstock: 'Saturday Night Live' Takes Vicious Swipe at Ex-Prince Andrew for Losing Royal Titles Over Ties to Sick Pedo Epstein 

Photo of Drew Carey

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Price Is Right' Rocked by 'Rigged' Claims — Fans Accuse Host Drew Carey's New Game of Being 'Fixed From the Start' After Controversial Premiere

A New Chapter for Both Stars

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

Jackman moves on and starts dating actress Sutton Foster.

As for Jackman, he made his red carpet debut with Foster, 50, at a recent screening of his new flick, Song Sung Blue.

The newest couple in Hollywood looked happy in coordinated looks as they took photos on the red carpet.

Jackman wore a black suit with a white button-up and a navy tie.

Foster went with a tight black dress and her hair styled in loose waves for the big evening.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.