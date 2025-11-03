George Clooney Calls Out Hunter Biden's 'Outright Lies' During Unhinged Rant... and Takes Major Swipe at Former Prez's Son's Drug-Fueled Rages
Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
It took months, but powerhouse Democrat George Clooney finally fired back at Hunter Biden's expletive-filled rant against him, where he accused the actor of trying to undermine his father's desire to seek a second term in office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clooney, 64, called out Hunter's "lies" over claims he made in an expletive-riddled interview about the Jay Kelly star's infamous July 2024 op-ed, which stated that the Democrats could not win the White House again with Joe Biden and his deteriorating cognitive state.
'Outright Lies'
"I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said because many of the things he said were just outright lies, you know,” Clooney told CBS's Sunday Morning on November 2.
"'Obama didn’t put me up to it, it wasn’t my fundraiser, it was my fundraiser' – all the things. But the reality is, I don’t think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him," he continued.
The Ticket to Paradise star also took a subtle swipe at Hunter's formerly raging crack cocaine addiction and alcoholism. He now claims to have been sober since 2019.
"I don’t think it’s helpful for the Democratic party, and so I’m just gonna wish him well on his ongoing recovery, and I hope he does well and just leave it at that," Clooney dished to correspondent Seth Doane.
Hunter's Unhinged Rant
The Hollywood titan added that he had plenty of thoughts about Hunter's claims, but wasn't about to stoop to his level of airing his grievances in such a loud way.
"I have many personal opinions about it, but I don’t find it to be helpful to have a public spat with him," Clooney shared.
His comments come after Hunter went off on the celebrity Democratic power player in a July interview with Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5.
"F--- you. What do you have to do with f------ anything? Why do I have to f------ listen to you?" the convicted felon sneered at the Oscar winner.
"What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f------ life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f------ New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most?" Hunter railed.
He went on to trash Clooney as “not a f------ actor…he’s a brand.”
Red Flags
Clooney co-hosted a massive fundraiser for President Biden in Los Angeles in June 2024, which raised $28million for his re-election campaign.
Video from the event showed the politician freeze completely, standing still for a distressing amount of time, before former President Barack Obama gently grabbed his arm to guide him off the stage.
Less than two weeks later, Joe participated in the ill-fated televised live debate with Donald Trump, which raised concerns about the then-president's cognitive decline, as he stumbled to finish thoughts and appeared confused when speaking.
'We Won't Win' With Biden
The debate performance startled high-level Democrats who became worried that Joe sank his re-election chances.
Clooney became the first big name to publicly call on the president not to seek a second term and to let another candidate take his place.
"It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f------ deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote in his op-ed.
In pushing the need for urgency to act on the matter, the star pleaded, "We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate."
Clooney also addressed the president's declining mental state, noting, "the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."