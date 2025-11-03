George Clooney Calls Out Hunter Biden's 'Outright Lies' During Unhinged Rant... and Takes Major Swipe at Former Prez's Son's Drug-Fueled Rages

The Hollywood titan added that he had plenty of thoughts about Hunter's claims, but wasn't about to stoop to his level of airing his grievances in such a loud way.

"I have many personal opinions about it, but I don’t find it to be helpful to have a public spat with him," Clooney shared.

His comments come after Hunter went off on the celebrity Democratic power player in a July interview with Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5.

"F--- you. What do you have to do with f------ anything? Why do I have to f------ listen to you?" the convicted felon sneered at the Oscar winner.

"What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f------ life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f------ New York Times to undermine the president at a time in which, by the way, what do people care about the most?" Hunter railed.

He went on to trash Clooney as “not a f------ actor…he’s a brand.”