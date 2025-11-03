EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice Finally Sits Down With Melissa and Joe Gorga — Inside Their 'Secret' First Meeting After Being Estranged For Years

Prior to the estranged family reuniting, an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com how Giudice was ready for "peace" with her family.

As for the sudden change of heart, the source insisted she's "truly over the drama."

"And it really sincerely has nothing to do with the show," they added. "She's at a point in her life she just wants to have serenity. And there has been so much back and forth with Joe and Melissa over the years, she just is ready to let it go once and for all and attempt to move forward."

Melissa also spoke out about making amends with Giudice, insisting she was "team family."

While she admitted the idea of reconciling is "shocking" at times due to the fact that she didn't think she could ever "get there," she explained she's doing it "for a more important reason" than the show.

"I would be willing to move on and try things, but to show my children that this is no way to live. This isn't normal," she noted. "This has to get fixed. God forbid something ever happens. Everybody needs to be able to speak to one another."