EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice Finally Sits Down With Melissa and Joe Gorga — Inside Their 'Secret' First Meeting After Being Estranged For Years
Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
After years of estrangement and back-and-forth mud slinging, RadarOnline.com can confirm Teresa Giudice has officially sat down with Joe and Melissa Gorga.
So what went down when the infamously dueling family members finally came to the table?
Teresa Giudice 'Met' With Joe and Melissa Gorga
An insider insisted Giudice, Melissa and Joe finally decided to throw in the towel on fighting because they "want to get back to work."
Since The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 14th season wrapped in 2024, the show has been in hiatus and there has been no official news about it returning.
"They definitely met," a source confirmed, noting it was a "first step" toward attempting to mend thier historically troubled relationship.
The insider also shared this was a "necessary step" toward making the show hopefully come back at some point.
Was Teresa, Joe and Melissa's Sit-Down Taped for TV?
With such a monumental meeting taking place, it would be natural to wonder if Bravo cameras were present to capture what went down.
"The meeting absolutely was not taped for TV," the source stated.
This is in line with a previous RadarOnline.com exclusive report in which an insider claimed producers "made it known" they were uninterested in filming any reconciliation attempts Giudice and Joe were making.
"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship," the source noted.
How Did the Meeting Between Teresa, Joe and Melissa Go?
As for how the meeting went, another insider explained it definitely was a positive sit-down.
"Things were really good when they left," they shared. "They stayed there all day and talked things out, and they’re absolutely in a better place after meeting."
The source added it will be "interesting" to see where the future goes, but was positive this was "definitely a good start" to mending fences.
Teresa Giudice Was 'Truly Over the Drama,' an Insider Previously Shared
Prior to the estranged family reuniting, an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com how Giudice was ready for "peace" with her family.
As for the sudden change of heart, the source insisted she's "truly over the drama."
"And it really sincerely has nothing to do with the show," they added. "She's at a point in her life she just wants to have serenity. And there has been so much back and forth with Joe and Melissa over the years, she just is ready to let it go once and for all and attempt to move forward."
Melissa also spoke out about making amends with Giudice, insisting she was "team family."
While she admitted the idea of reconciling is "shocking" at times due to the fact that she didn't think she could ever "get there," she explained she's doing it "for a more important reason" than the show.
"I would be willing to move on and try things, but to show my children that this is no way to live. This isn't normal," she noted. "This has to get fixed. God forbid something ever happens. Everybody needs to be able to speak to one another."