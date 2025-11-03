Your tip
Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins Goes Off on Wife's Theory He's on the Autism Spectrum... as Actor Calls Speculation 'Nonsense'

Photo of Anthony Hopkins
Source: MEGA

Anthony Hopkins and his wife are not seeing eye-to-eye on his behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Anthony Hopkins is shaking up the headlines with his explosive confessions, including his wife's theory that he might be on the autism spectrum, but don't hold your breath, as he's calling it all "nonsense," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a candid interview with the Sunday Times on November 2, the legendary Silence of the Lambs star, 87, revealed his wife, Stella Arroyave, has speculated about him being on the spectrum due to his "obsession with numbers" and "details."

Hopkins Goes Off on Autism Speculation

Photo of Anthony Hopkins and Stella Arroyave
Source: MEGA

The actor said his wife’s speculation about autism is 'all nonsense.'

"I didn't know what the hell she was talking about. I don't even believe it," he admitted to the publication.

The acclaimed actor boldly dismissed any potential diagnosis, laughing it off as "rubbish." If that wasn't enough to raise eyebrows, he continued with fervor, stating, "Well, I guess I'm cynical because it's all nonsense. It's all rubbish. ADHD, OCD, Asperger's, blah, blah, blah."

Hopkins elaborates on the absurdity of labels, declaring, "Oh God, it's called living. It's just being a human being, full of tangled webs and mysteries and stuff that's in us. Full of warts and grime and craziness, it's the human condition. All these labels. I mean, who cares? But now it's fashion."

Hopkins Has Never Had a 'Decent Job'

Photo of Anthony Hopkins
Source: MEGA

He insists that being human is full of mystery and chaos.

In the interview, Hopkins also mused about his life in the limelight, stating, "No, I've not done a stroke of work in my life. When I look at my life, the reality is I haven't had a good, decent job in my entire life.

"I've done nothing except show up, speak the lines, and go home."

Photo of Anthony Hopkins
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner reflects on his long career with humility.

This Oscar-winner, with two Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, also reflected on his belief that true labor involves digging streets and working in shops, not the glamorous life he's led.

"I look at [myself] and think, 'I haven't done a day's work in my life.' That's the reality," he confessed.

The award-winning thespian is set to unveil his memoir, We Did OK, Kid, which is already making waves ahead of its release. In it, he spills details about a near-fatal incident that led him to confront his alcoholism.

The Memoir Everyone's Talking About

Photo of Anthony Hopkins
Source: MEGA

His new memoir 'We Did OK, Kid' promises bold confessions and revelations.

He recalls a blackout-drunk drive from Arizona to Beverly Hills in 1975, acknowledging, "I could have killed someone. I could have taken out a whole family." That day marked the end of his "craving to drink," leading him to seek help at Alcoholics Anonymous.

