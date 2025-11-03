Anthony Hopkins Goes Off on Wife's Theory He's on the Autism Spectrum... as Actor Calls Speculation 'Nonsense'

In a candid interview with the Sunday Times on November 2, the legendary Silence of the Lambs star, 87, revealed his wife, Stella Arroyave, has speculated about him being on the spectrum due to his "obsession with numbers" and "details."

Anthony Hopkins is shaking up the headlines with his explosive confessions, including his wife's theory that he might be on the autism spectrum, but don't hold your breath, as he's calling it all "nonsense," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor said his wife’s speculation about autism is 'all nonsense.'

"I didn't know what the hell she was talking about. I don't even believe it," he admitted to the publication.

The acclaimed actor boldly dismissed any potential diagnosis, laughing it off as "rubbish." If that wasn't enough to raise eyebrows, he continued with fervor, stating, "Well, I guess I'm cynical because it's all nonsense. It's all rubbish. ADHD, OCD, Asperger's, blah, blah, blah."

Hopkins elaborates on the absurdity of labels, declaring, "Oh God, it's called living. It's just being a human being, full of tangled webs and mysteries and stuff that's in us. Full of warts and grime and craziness, it's the human condition. All these labels. I mean, who cares? But now it's fashion."