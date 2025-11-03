Aging Gracefully? 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump, 79, Brags He's 'Better Looking' Than 'Democratic Socialist' NYC Mayor Frontrunner, 34, During Bizarre Rant
Donald Trump has been slammed as "delusional" after he called himself better looking than New York Mayoral candidate and heartthrob Zohran Mamdani, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president, who has a 45-year age gap on the Democratic frontrunner, also continued his labeling of the frontrunner a "communist."
'60 Minutes' Sit-Down
During his wide-ranging interview with 60 Minutes, Trump was asked about this week's mayoral election in New York City.
Trump slammed that Mamdani, 34, is "a communist, not a socialist. He’s far worse than a socialist."
Correspondent Norah O'Donnell followed up with a compliment to Trump, telling the president, "Some people have compared (Mamdani) to a left-wing version of you: charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?"
Trump replied matter-of-factly: "Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him, right?"
Social Upheaval
O'Donnell had no response. But plenty of people in a Reddit chat room let their opinions be known.
"The level of delusion is unfathomable," one person raged, as another blasted, "The dementia is really kicking in now."
A third person said: "Politics aside, even at his youngest and best looking, he was still far uglier than Mamdani. Mamdani is a legit cutie."
One person commented: "That's the President of the United States talking like a freaking jilted teenage girl," as another referenced the president's recent controversial destruction of the East Wing of the White House, "Have they destroyed all reflective surfaces in the White House as well?"
And a user exclaimed: "Older folk who compare themselves to people less than half their age are strange!!!! Trump is more than double Mamdani's age. Go away, Grandpa!"
Trump vs. CBS
Trump's 60 Minutes interview came under further scrutiny not for what he said, but for what the network edited out. Among the topics the news magazine cut from the story that aired was a discussion about CBS's $16million settlement with Trump.
The controversial politician previously sued CBS over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Harris, which he claimed had been edited to help her chances in the presidential election after she took over for Joe Biden.
At the beginning of Sunday's interview, O'Donnell told viewers Paramount had settled the lawsuit, but made clear "the settlement did not include an apology or admission of wrongdoing."
However, only people who looked up the extended transcript of the interview online read Trump say. "Actually, 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don’t have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you, and I'm sure you're not.
"But 60 Minutes was forced to pay me a lot of money because they took (Kamala Harris') answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news. And I think that it's happening."
Trump's Extended Interview Raises More Questions
Following the aired interview, CBS released an extended 73-minute cut online, a clip which was also shared by the White House's RapidResponse 47 X account. However, neither version appeared to contain Trump raging over questions about Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire he pardoned after a $2billion crypto deal was struck with the Trump family, as again was detailed in the transcript.
In the aired version, Trump claimed he had "no idea" who the billionaire was, and added, "I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt..."
According to the X account, the clip was the "FULL" 60 Minutes interview "without the network's edits and cuts." An editor's note on the news show's YouTube upload of the extended interview explained it was "condensed for clarity."
While the intense exchange between Trump and O'Donnell did not appear on the edited or "full" versions, it was included in the transcript.