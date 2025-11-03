Aging Gracefully? 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump, 79, Brags He's 'Better Looking' Than 'Democratic Socialist' NYC Mayor Frontrunner, 34, During Bizarre Rant 

Trump's 60 Minutes interview came under further scrutiny not for what he said, but for what the network edited out. Among the topics the news magazine cut from the story that aired was a discussion about CBS's $16million settlement with Trump.

The controversial politician previously sued CBS over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Harris, which he claimed had been edited to help her chances in the presidential election after she took over for Joe Biden.

At the beginning of Sunday's interview, O'Donnell told viewers Paramount had settled the lawsuit, but made clear "the settlement did not include an apology or admission of wrongdoing."

However, only people who looked up the extended transcript of the interview online read Trump say. "Actually, 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don’t have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you, and I'm sure you're not.

"But 60 Minutes was forced to pay me a lot of money because they took (Kamala Harris') answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news. And I think that it's happening."