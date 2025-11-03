Sex Drugs at the Royal Estate?! Former Prince Andrew’s Wild Epstein Party Exposed
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET
Sex-enhancing drugs were discovered at one of the royal family's estates when Prince Andrew threw a party for sick pedo Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, an explosive new book alleges.
When cleaning up after the party, staff found poppers, condoms and lubricant at the sprawling Sandringham estate back in 2000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prince Andrew Admitted to having Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Over
The Windsor Legacy, a new book by Robert Jobson, details the items were found scattered through bathrooms at the royal estate.
The event he had hosted was a celebration for Maxwell's 39th birthday.
Andrew previously admitted to inviting the disgraced financier and his girlfriend over but had claimed it was a "straightforward shooting weekend."
King Charles III officially stripped Andrew of his royal titles last week amid the ongoing situation involving Andrew's ties to Epstein.
Prince Andrew Stripped of His Royal Titles
The palace released the following statement on October 30 to share the news: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
Andrew had previously shared on October 17 that he had agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges due to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but, at the time, had been allowed to keep the title of "prince."
The honors of Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order were also put in abeyance due to allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein sex trafficking victim, in her posthumous memoir.
Prince Andrew Ordered to Leave His Residence
Andrew was also ordered to leave the Royal Lodge, which he had paid $1Million for in 2003. While he had been living there since, he has not been paying rent on the property and was only required to pay for its basic upkeep.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the palace shared in a statement.
At the time, it remained unknown where Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, will live since they were being forced to vacate the Royal Lodge.
Allegations Against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre
The palace didn't shy away from admitting Andrew's ongoing scandal involving Epstein and Giuffre was the final nail in the coffin in removing him from royal life.
"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement said. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
Andrew has denied claims made against him by Giuffre, even though he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by her out of court in 2022.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, claimed she was trafficked to Andrew and that he knew she was a minor at the time.