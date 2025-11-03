Sex Drugs at the Royal Estate?! Former Prince Andrew’s Wild Epstein Party Exposed

The palace released the following statement on October 30 to share the news: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Andrew had previously shared on October 17 that he had agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges due to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but, at the time, had been allowed to keep the title of "prince."

The honors of Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order were also put in abeyance due to allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein sex trafficking victim, in her posthumous memoir.