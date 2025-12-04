Maurice DuBois Out at CBS: Evening News Co-Anchor Exiting After 20 Plus Years... as Conservative New Boss Bari Weiss Forces Right-Leaning Overhaul at Network
Dec. 4 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Another veteran talent has announced their exit from CBS News as the new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, overhauls the network.
After 20 years with CBS, anchor Maurice DuBois announced on Instagram he will be signing off from CBS Evening News for good on December 18, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
DuBois broke the news on social media with a series of photos over the course of his tenure at the network, beginning with a recent photo of himself behind the CBS Evening News anchor desk.
DuBois Departs CBS News
The photos were paired with a sentimental caption in which the 60-year-old expressed his gratitude for the two decades spent at the network.
"Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News," the anchor wrote in the post's caption. "It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City."
"What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories," DuBois continued. "I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships, and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30."
Fans and colleagues alike expressed shock over the news in the comment section, which was filled with praise and well-wishes for DuBois' next chapter.
"I hate to see you leave, Maurice! You’re one of my favorite anchors to watch. Wishing you the very best!" wrote one Instagram user.
CBS correspondent Lilia Luciano commented: "Thank you for your kindness and humanity, Maurice. Many more talents to list, but to me, those matter most."
John Dickerson Leaves CBS
DuBois' exit comes less than two months after his CBS Evening News co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced he was leaving the program in October, days after Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News.
Viewers called out CBS in DuBois' comment section, with one asking, "What is happening at CBS!?"
"This is sad. I feel as though you and John were forced out! I enjoyed the rebrand of this broadcast at the beginning of this year, I blame the Skydance takeover. Good luck to you Maurice!" a second disappointed fan wrote.
A third chimed in: "CBS is becoming exhausting! I loved the energy you shared with John. This decision, with many @cbstv has made lately, is unfortunate."
Bari Weiss Takeover
While CBS Evening News is in the midst of a major shakeup, Weiss has reportedly been plotting to launch a new program to compete with The View.
As Radar reported, insiders claimed Weiss is quietly building a "sharp, debate-driven alternative" to the popular daytime talk show that is expected to feature a more conservative panel.
"It's personal," an insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Bari never forgot how The View passed on her in 2021 to fill the conservative cohost seat. Now she's in a position to create something smarter, sharper, and more balanced. It's her vision of what daytime TV should be – real debate without the screaming."