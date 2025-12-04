Maurice DuBois Out at CBS: Evening News Co-Anchor Exiting After 20 Plus Years... as Conservative New Boss Bari Weiss Forces Right-Leaning Overhaul at Network

Another veteran talent has announced their exit from CBS News as the new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, overhauls the network.

After 20 years with CBS, anchor Maurice DuBois announced on Instagram he will be signing off from CBS Evening News for good on December 18, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

DuBois broke the news on social media with a series of photos over the course of his tenure at the network, beginning with a recent photo of himself behind the CBS Evening News anchor desk.