New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Wants 'Right Wing' Version of 'The View' to Keep Conservative Crowd Happy... As She 'Cleans House' of 'Woke' Liberal Staffers

Since officially taking over CBS News on October 6, Weiss has not hesitated to make some right-leaning adjustments to the network.

That seems to include some new morning talk show competition. According to network sources, Weiss is quietly building what's being described internally as "The Right View," which is being labeled as a "sharp, debate-driven alternative" she believes the genre has been missing.

"It’s personal," a CBS source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on his ShuterScoop Substack. "Bari never let go of the fact that The View passed on her. Now she's creating the show she thinks they should have hired her to help reinvent."

Weiss was once one of the potential names on the list to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative voice on the controversial daytime talk show, but things didn't exactly go well for her.

With her new power, word is she has already greenlit development meetings for a View of her own that would feature a "panel of diverse voices engaging in real conversation without the on-air meltdowns or shouting matches that have become The View’s signature."

Or, as another source claimed: "She calls what’s on TV now 'toxic television.' She wants smart debate, not chaos."