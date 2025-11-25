Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Wants 'Right Wing' Version of 'The View' to Keep Conservative Crowd Happy... As She 'Cleans House' of 'Woke' Liberal Staffers

bari weiss on the view
Source: @theview/Youtube

CBS News boss Bari Weiss wants a right wing version of 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CBS News boss Bari Weiss is considering giving television fans a brand new view, RadarOnline.com can report.

The conservative editor-in-chief is said to be working on her own, more MAGA-friendly version of ABC's liberal leaning talker The View.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 'Right' View

screengrab of The View
Source: @theview/Youtube

Weiss bombed her own audition with the liberal talk show in 2021.

Since officially taking over CBS News on October 6, Weiss has not hesitated to make some right-leaning adjustments to the network.

That seems to include some new morning talk show competition. According to network sources, Weiss is quietly building what's being described internally as "The Right View," which is being labeled as a "sharp, debate-driven alternative" she believes the genre has been missing.

"It’s personal," a CBS source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on his ShuterScoop Substack. "Bari never let go of the fact that The View passed on her. Now she's creating the show she thinks they should have hired her to help reinvent."

Weiss was once one of the potential names on the list to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative voice on the controversial daytime talk show, but things didn't exactly go well for her.

With her new power, word is she has already greenlit development meetings for a View of her own that would feature a "panel of diverse voices engaging in real conversation without the on-air meltdowns or shouting matches that have become The View’s signature."

Or, as another source claimed: "She calls what’s on TV now 'toxic television.' She wants smart debate, not chaos."

Article continues below advertisement

Weiss Failed 'View'-point

photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

She reportedly did not test well with viewers.

Weiss, who had launched her news outlet The Free Press, had previously guest-hosted several episodes of The View in 2021 and is said to have lobbied hard for a permanent gig.

But she "didn't test well with audiences," according to Variety. The audience "didn't understand her centrist-right contrarian politics," a source revealed.

During one of her guest-host appearances in October 2020, Weiss battled it out against Sunny Hostin over "cancel culture," calling it "wrong and deeply un-American."

While Weiss didn't get the gig, former Trump White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin got the job instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King Loses Her Crown

photo of Gayle King
Source: mega

Gayle King has come under fire for her 'woke' and liberal leanings.

Meanwhile, Weiss has turned her attention to the CBS morning show that is currently up and running, CBS Mornings, and co-host Gayle King.

There have been constant rumors King's 14-year reign on the Eye Network could be in danger, as Weiss cleans house of ultra liberal and "woke" employees.

According to the insiders, Weiss envisions the future of CBS Mornings to feel "looser, warmer, more inside-the-room" with a similar appeal to Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. And she's counting on King and her vast celebrity connections to lead the way,

The source explained: "Bari believes viewers want Gayle's actual life. Not scandal, not gossip, but the truth."

While King has developed a reputation for fiercely guarding the relationships she's formed over decades in the entertainment business, she's said to be "resistant but listening" to Weiss' suggestions.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bill Maher and Lara Trump

Lara Trump Stuns Comedian Bill Maher as She DENIES Prez Called a Female Reporter 'Piggy' — Despite Controversial Moment Being Caught On Tape

Split photo of Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Reveals 'Sign' She Believes Late Husband Charlie Sent Her the Day He Was Murdered in Front of Thousands of People

CBS Shakeups Continue

photo of CBS Evening News Team
Source: cbs

Staff shakeups have already hit shows like the CBS Evening News.

Chatter about Weiss' pop culture demands comes amid a massive shake-up at CBS.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the network has become a "war zone" as the new boss "aggressively" cleans house as part of her anti-woke plan to balance political commentary, and hopefully win over more conservative viewers.

In late October, CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced he was leaving the network at the end of the year, but sources claimed he wasn't exiting on his terms.

A network source said: "Let’s be clear, he didn’t quit, he was pushed. Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house, aggressively."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.