New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Wants 'Right Wing' Version of 'The View' to Keep Conservative Crowd Happy... As She 'Cleans House' of 'Woke' Liberal Staffers
Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
CBS News boss Bari Weiss is considering giving television fans a brand new view, RadarOnline.com can report.
The conservative editor-in-chief is said to be working on her own, more MAGA-friendly version of ABC's liberal leaning talker The View.
The 'Right' View
Since officially taking over CBS News on October 6, Weiss has not hesitated to make some right-leaning adjustments to the network.
That seems to include some new morning talk show competition. According to network sources, Weiss is quietly building what's being described internally as "The Right View," which is being labeled as a "sharp, debate-driven alternative" she believes the genre has been missing.
"It’s personal," a CBS source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on his ShuterScoop Substack. "Bari never let go of the fact that The View passed on her. Now she's creating the show she thinks they should have hired her to help reinvent."
Weiss was once one of the potential names on the list to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative voice on the controversial daytime talk show, but things didn't exactly go well for her.
With her new power, word is she has already greenlit development meetings for a View of her own that would feature a "panel of diverse voices engaging in real conversation without the on-air meltdowns or shouting matches that have become The View’s signature."
Or, as another source claimed: "She calls what’s on TV now 'toxic television.' She wants smart debate, not chaos."
Weiss Failed 'View'-point
Weiss, who had launched her news outlet The Free Press, had previously guest-hosted several episodes of The View in 2021 and is said to have lobbied hard for a permanent gig.
But she "didn't test well with audiences," according to Variety. The audience "didn't understand her centrist-right contrarian politics," a source revealed.
During one of her guest-host appearances in October 2020, Weiss battled it out against Sunny Hostin over "cancel culture," calling it "wrong and deeply un-American."
While Weiss didn't get the gig, former Trump White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin got the job instead.
Gayle King Loses Her Crown
Meanwhile, Weiss has turned her attention to the CBS morning show that is currently up and running, CBS Mornings, and co-host Gayle King.
There have been constant rumors King's 14-year reign on the Eye Network could be in danger, as Weiss cleans house of ultra liberal and "woke" employees.
According to the insiders, Weiss envisions the future of CBS Mornings to feel "looser, warmer, more inside-the-room" with a similar appeal to Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. And she's counting on King and her vast celebrity connections to lead the way,
The source explained: "Bari believes viewers want Gayle's actual life. Not scandal, not gossip, but the truth."
While King has developed a reputation for fiercely guarding the relationships she's formed over decades in the entertainment business, she's said to be "resistant but listening" to Weiss' suggestions.
CBS Shakeups Continue
Chatter about Weiss' pop culture demands comes amid a massive shake-up at CBS.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the network has become a "war zone" as the new boss "aggressively" cleans house as part of her anti-woke plan to balance political commentary, and hopefully win over more conservative viewers.
In late October, CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced he was leaving the network at the end of the year, but sources claimed he wasn't exiting on his terms.
A network source said: "Let’s be clear, he didn’t quit, he was pushed. Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house, aggressively."