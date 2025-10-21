'This is Embarrassing for You': Gayle King Slammed Over Taking a Selfie With Fox News Host Jesse Watters — as Fans Urge the 'CBS Mornings' Host to 'Delete It'
Gayle King has felt some liberal loathing after posting a selfie on a flight seated next to Fox News host Jesse Watters, RadarOnline.com can report.
Fans took offense when the CBS Mornings host flashed a wide smile with the controversial conservative.
King, 70, and Watters, 47, found themselves cabin buddies on the same cross-country flight on Monday, October 20. So to commemorate the coincidence, King shared a snap of the two smiling and enjoying each other's company.
She even cutely captioned the post: "Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours.
"How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!"
Fans Rage Over King's Selfie With Watters
However, King's fans weren't smiling, with many flooding the comments section with condemnation for her interaction with the conservative influencer.
"I respect and love you, Gayle," one person posted. "Your seatmate, however, is harming our country..."
Another person slammed: "Really, Gayle... I'm sure he will talk on Fox later about how you’re a DEI hire. What world are you in, lady?"
One person bashed: "This is really not cute at all," as a fourth stated, "The one thing you can always count on is Gayle being on the wrong side of things."
Signs of Support
Yet some fans were supportive of the post and the message that two people with opposite opinions could find a way to coexist.
"I think it’s great!!!" one person lauded. "Two people had a great time together and didn’t put their political beliefs in front of a friendship or flight home! That’s the way it should be!"
Another agreed: "I love how two people with opposite political views can end up sitting next to each other on a plane, share a few laughs, talk about where they’re headed, maybe even swap stories about their families – and genuinely get along.
"It’s a good reminder that kindness, curiosity, and a smile go a lot farther than our differences."
King Gets 'Woke'?
King may want to keep Watters' number close, especially after RadarOnline.com reported the talk show host has soured her new bosses at CBS with her high salary and "woke" sensibilities.
The anchor's salary currently tops out at a whopping $15million a year. Now, with new conservative network owner David Ellison and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss looking to trim the fat at the struggling channel, King could soon lose her crown.
"Letting Gayle turn the show into her personal therapy hour was a fatal mistake," said a TV news insider. "Gayle brought in her people, her politics, her preachy tone – and the audience disappeared!"
In July, her show saw a loss of between 20 and 30 percent of its audience in the advertiser-coveted 25 to 54-year-old demographic.
"They thought her star power would save them – instead, it torpedoed the ratings," the source claimed at the time. "Now they're just trying to cut bait without setting the whole place on fire. She's being phased out and everyone knows it."