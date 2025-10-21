EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Andrew Was Deemed One of Britain's Top Security Threats By Intelligence Agents

"There were real alarms going off back then," said one senior intelligence source. "This went beyond bad judgment – it was about exposure and vulnerability. When a senior royal starts engaging with individuals tied to hostile states, it sets off every warning signal imaginable."

Andrew met Yang several times between 2019 and 2021 through his now-defunct charity initiative Pitch@Palace, which sought to connect entrepreneurs with investors. Yang, who ran a consultancy called Hampton Group International, was instrumental in helping the Prince set up a Chinese branch of the project.

The pair were photographed together at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and in Beijing, where Andrew had also held meetings with Cai Qi – now one of China's most powerful Communist Party figures. Officials at the Home Office and the Foreign Office reportedly grew increasingly uneasy about the Prince's activities, especially after Yang was detained at the UK border in 2021 and his mobile phone seized.

According to court documents, one file found on the device, titled "main talking points," described Andrew as being in a "desperate situation and will grab on to anything."