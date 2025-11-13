Your tip
Celebrity > Gayle King

Gayle King's Brutal Warning: New CBS Boss Bari Weiss Demands Host to Start Leaking More Celebrity News About Famous Pals If She Wants to Keep Her Job

Split photo of Bari Weiss, Gayle King
Source: MEGA; REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER/YOUTUBE

Insiders claim Gayle King is under pressure to share more about her celebrity friends by boss Bari Weiss.

Nov. 13 2025, Updated 4:26 p.m. ET

Gayle King has allegedly been instructed to dish secrets on her celebrity pals by CBS boss Bari Weiss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed Weiss thinks King is "wasting her connections" by not sharing gossip about her A-list friends – and the host's estimated $13 million contract may be at risk if she refuses.

King Accused of 'Wasting' Her Connections'

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Weiss wants King to bring her Hollywood insider knowledge to 'CBS Mornings.'

A well-placed source claimed Weiss believed King has done viewers – and the network's ratings – a disservice by not sharing being-the-scenes details on her star-studded inner circle.

"Bari is obsessed with pop culture," a senior staffer told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "She thinks Gayle is wasting her connections."

"Beyoncé, Kris Jenner, Jeff Bezos, Meghan Markle — Gayle is the only journalist invited into these rooms, and she brings none of it back to the audience."

'Anti-Woke' Weiss

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: YOUTUBE

Weiss is said to be 'obsessed with pop culture.'

According to the insiders, Weiss envisions the future of CBS Mornings to feel "looser, warmer, more inside-the-room" with a similar appeal to Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.

The source explained: "Bari believes viewers want Gayle's actual life. Not scandal, not gossip — but the truth.

"Who she sits with, what she hears, what she sees."

While King has developed a reputation for fiercely guarding the relationships she's formed over decades in the entertainment business, she's said to be "resistant but listening" to Weiss' suggestions.

'The Gayle Pivot'

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed King is 'resistant but listening' to Weiss' requests.

In the wake of Weiss' CBS takeover, insiders are said to be referring to her plans for the morning show as "The Gayle Pivot."

While "The Gayle Pivot" may be presented as "a soft rebrand" in an attempt to connect with viewers and hopefully grow the show's loyal following, it's comes with "high-stakes."

A second network source said: "If she leans in, she stays the queen of morning TV. If she doesn’t… well, daytime has buried bigger stars than Gayle."

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Sources previously claimed Weiss is making it 'impossible' for network veterans to stay.

Chatter about Weiss' pop culture demands comes amid a massive shake-up at CBS.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the network has become a "war zone" as the new boss "aggressively" cleans house as part of her anti-woke plan to balance political commentary – and hopefully win over more conservative viewers.

In late October, CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced he was leaving the network at the end of the year, but sources claimed he wasn't exiting on his terms.

A network source said: "Let’s be clear — he didn’t quit, he was pushed. Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house — aggressively."

Part of the the CBS "old guard" certainly included King, who has worked for the network for nearly 15-years.

Given chatter about Weiss' latest requests for King's show, comments from a separate source about Dickerson's exit are being viewed in a more concerning light.

The source said at the time: "(Weiss) wants straight talk, not safe talk. If you can't keep up with her vision, she'll make sure you want to leave."

