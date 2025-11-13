Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell 'Don't Bathe Their Kids Everyday' — Couple's Bizarre Parenting Confession Resurfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Joke Controversy 

During an August 2021 appearance on The View, the oversharing couple discussed why they waited for daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, to start smelling bad before they had them shower or take a bath.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine, and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'" Shepard, 50, explained.

Bell, 45, jumped in to add, "Yeah, we'd forget," while revealing that they'd realize it was time for bathing once the kids gave off an odor.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower,'" The Good Place alum proudly shared. "I wait for the stink."