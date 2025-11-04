Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Allow Their Daughters to Be 'Disrespectful' as Actor Declares He Wants Preteens to 'Talk Back'
Nov. 3 2025, Published 8:05 p.m. ET
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have admitted they’re raising their daughters to be "disrespectful," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a candid moment on The Armchair Expert, Shepard, 50, revealed a close friend was left "shook" by how their daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, are allowed to "talk back" to their parents, or "anybody" for that matter.
"Yeah, your kids will let it rip," the friend remarked, sparking a serious discussion on parenting choices.
The "Disrespectful" Approach
Agreeing with his pal, Shepard acknowledged, "They seem to have no kind of respect... and feel a little entitled." He didn't shun the criticism, instead admitting, "They do talk back and they are not respectful. I can understand where that seems completely unruly."
Shepard insisted this unconventional approach has a purpose.
"What I’m prioritizing… is when they’re 19 and their boss is a f------ creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful. I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they’re right or wrong."
This means he’s "willing to deal" with the so-called unruly behavior, despite it being labeled "embarrassing" by his friend.
"I can handle that because I want this other thing for them as women," the actor declared.
A History of Controversial Choices
The couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, have faced scrutiny for their parenting methods before... think letting the kids sip on non-alcoholic beer and exploring amusement parks solo. Recently, Shepard even shared their children can use curse words in the household "when it’s called for."
The pair sparked even more controversy last month with Bell's quirky Instagram tribute on their anniversary, wishing Shepard a happy 12 years married with a line that ruffled some feathers.
"I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would," the caption read.
Backlash and Authenticity
While some labeled the post as "tone-deaf," Bell seems unbothered by the backlash, reportedly refusing to apologize for what she describes as living authentically.