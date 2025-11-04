Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Allow Their Daughters to Be 'Disrespectful' as Actor Declares He Wants Preteens to 'Talk Back'

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have admitted they’re raising their daughters to be "disrespectful," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a candid moment on The Armchair Expert, Shepard, 50, revealed a close friend was left "shook" by how their daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, are allowed to "talk back" to their parents, or "anybody" for that matter.

"Yeah, your kids will let it rip," the friend remarked, sparking a serious discussion on parenting choices.