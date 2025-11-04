EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Looked 'Stressed' During Meghan Markle's 'Staged' World Series Video, Body Language Expert Claims... as Duke Desperately Tries to Keep up With Wife's 'Influencer' Attempts
Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's Instagram Story video of her allegedly celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win with a glum-looking Prince Harry appeared to be "planned," a top body language expert exclusively tells RadarOnline.com.
Traci Brown, who is also a behavior analyst, reviewed the video, and what stood out to her was the starkly different reactions of the couple, which resulted in "big messages of inauthenticity."
Disengaged Harry
The video, which Markle posted on November 1 after the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays in an 11-inning showdown, showed a somber Harry, 40, sitting alone in a chair in the media room of the couple's Montecito, California, mansion.
The camera was positioned to show him on the right side of the screen, when all of a sudden, screams and "What? What? What?" could be heard off-screen in an otherwise silent room.
Strangely missing were the game's audio and the team's celebrations from the big-screen TV Harry and Markle, 44, appeared to be watching.
The With Love, Meghan star, 44, entered from the left and made an unusual walk toward her husband, who hadn't budged. She bent down to plant a kiss on Harry, who half-heartedly reciprocated, before turning and jumping up and down in celebration with pal Kelly McKee Zajfen.
'Forced' Interaction
"First, it's unusual to have a camera filming you watching a game, so she was planning on posting something," Brown explains of wannabe influencer Markle. "So the moment was planned, the celebration specifics may not have been."
"What we see is two people having very different responses to the same stimulus. As she approaches him, she's hoping for a response, and she's a tad hesitant as she gets closer because her energy isn't being returned," Brown observes of the Netflix star.
"That's what makes it look forced. The flow gets slower instead of faster in a moment of excitement," she says of what a typical celebration should look like.
'Big Messages of Inauthenticity'
"After the kiss, he's holding back something, we don't know exactly what it is, emotion or words, as evidenced by his mouth blocking," Brown says, noting that's a fancy way of saying covering your mouth.
"What's interesting is that he has a closed fist covering his mouth, which says there's a little stress there," the body language pro points out about Harry.
"The thing that makes this seem unnatural is that it takes her friend an extra beat than it should have to get out of her chair and jump around than if level of excitement were real," Brown adds.
She sums up, "These small things send big messages of inauthenticity."
$20K 'Date Night'
Despite their cringeworthy World Series victory celebration, Markle and Harry tried to prove their loyalty to her hometown team by attending game four at Dodger Stadium, where they wore matching blue baseball caps with the team's logo while sitting in the front row.
The couple's royal treatment irked many fans, who noted that Dodgers icon Sandy Koufax and L.A. Lakers legend Magic Johnson were seated behind the duo. When the Suits alum and her prince were shown on the Jumbotron, the pair received a loud round of booing.
It didn't deter Markle from sharing a series of photos taken on her very awkward "date night" with Harry at the game, where they enjoyed Dodger dogs and she donned a whopping $20K ensemble.