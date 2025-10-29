EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Awkward 'Date Night' Conversation Revealed By Lip Reader... as Couple Makes Unexpected World Series Appearance Before Getting Mercilessly Booed

There was a different word on the lips of some baseball fans when the couple was shown on the stadium's Jumbotron.

Loud booing erupted as Markle turned to Harry, who put on a nervous smile as "Prince Harry and Meghan" was displayed on the screen.

Both were seen sporting Dodgers baseball caps throughout the game, but some fans thought Harry and Markle brought bad luck to the team, which lost 6-2 to the Blue Jays, despite having come out victorious the night before in a marathon 18-inning win.

"Dodgers got Markled. She brings bad luck everywhere she goes," one user on X scoffed.

"She will be banned from future games as a bad luck charm," a second person predicted.

"And they lost #markled. Everything they touch turns to s---," a third user complained, while a fourth huffed, "This is why they lost... don't need that bad juju," about the couple's presence in the stands.