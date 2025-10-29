Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Awkward 'Date Night' Conversation Revealed By Lip Reader... as Couple Makes Unexpected World Series Appearance Before Getting Mercilessly Booed

The former royals scored coveted front row seats for game four of the World Series.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Privacy-seeking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scored front row seats to game four of the World Series, and an expert lip reader tells RadarOnline.com exclusively what they were saying.

The duo looked awkward and uncomfortable with each other at times, but whenever the cameras caught them, they lit up with Hollywood smiles on their "date night."

Markle Snaps at Assistant?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle helped herself to a Dodger dog inside the stadium.

The dynamic duo were seen in a video walking into Dodger Stadium while flanked by security and assistants.

Upon their arrival, Markle, 44, waved her hand in front of her face and told an aide, "Quickly, gotta go, no, I am expecting it," lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, tells us about what she said to the assistant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whom a former employee called a "dictator in high heels," just lost their latest director of communications, Emily Robinson, who quit after only four months.

Prince Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle shared a video of her husband enjoying America's pastime.

In a video showing the couple clapping in the stands at the Dodgers-Blue Jays game, Hickling says Markle asked her husband, "Is anyone here?"

The prince, 41, looked at her and replied, "I can’t see," while Markle directed him, "Well, look over there," according to Hickling, although it is unclear who they were searching for in the stands.

In a more lighthearted moment, Markle whispered to Harry, "Look, there's one," and he responded with a simple "Yeah."

"This is fun," the former Suits star remarked.

Markle and Harry Loudly Booed

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle shared a video from the couple's 'date night' at the World Series.

There was a different word on the lips of some baseball fans when the couple was shown on the stadium's Jumbotron.

Loud booing erupted as Markle turned to Harry, who put on a nervous smile as "Prince Harry and Meghan" was displayed on the screen.

Both were seen sporting Dodgers baseball caps throughout the game, but some fans thought Harry and Markle brought bad luck to the team, which lost 6-2 to the Blue Jays, despite having come out victorious the night before in a marathon 18-inning win.

"Dodgers got Markled. She brings bad luck everywhere she goes," one user on X scoffed.

"She will be banned from future games as a bad luck charm," a second person predicted.

"And they lost #markled. Everything they touch turns to s---," a third user complained, while a fourth huffed, "This is why they lost... don't need that bad juju," about the couple's presence in the stands.

Sporting Harry

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle married in 2018, and moved to California two years later.

While Markle has often worn a Dodgers cap to outings around Los Angeles, including a controversial tour of the Eaton Fire disaster zone and volunteer staging area in January, Harry showed his allegiance to his new home country.

The Blue Jays hail from Canada, a Commonwealth country, of which the prince's father, King Charles III, serves as the head of state.

Harry previously attended another high-profile sporting event in Los Angeles since the couple quit the royal family and moved to California in 2020.

He attended the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in 2022, alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Although the former royal didn't appear to understand what was going on down on the field, Harry got to witness the hometown Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

