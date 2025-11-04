Kristin Chenoweth Finally Breaks Silence on Her Charlie Kirk Comments After Severe Backlash 'Nearly Broke' Actress
Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Kristin Chenoweth is opening up about the emotional fallout from her controversial remarks following the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a situation that left her feeling "broken."
In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Tony-winning actress reflected on the "tough" time she faced after her comments angered fans who believed she was aligning with some of Kirk's extremist views.
"It was tough on me, but I'm not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it," she stated.
The Social Media Storm
The drama unfolded in September when Chenoweth faced a social media storm after she expressed her sorrow over Kirk's assassination on September 10. The ultra-conservative figure and media personality was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, leaving behind a young family. He was just 31 years old.
In the wake of Kirk's death, Chenoweth posted: "I'm. So. Upset. Didn't always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still."
Her comments sparked outrage, particularly within her fanbase, which largely includes members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have been frequent targets of Kirk's rhetoric.
The backlash intensified when Chenoweth supported actress Selma Blair's tribute to Kirk, which praised him for engaging in what Blair termed "the cauldron of indoctrination." Chenoweth replied with, "What you said Selma," further fueling critics' fire.
Her wording about having "appreciated some perspectives" struck a nerve, and fans voiced their frustration, fearing she might endorse Kirk's controversial stances.
The Backlash 'Nearly Broke' Chenoweth
Looking back, Chenoweth admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that the backlash "nearly broke" her.
"You probably know my heart, so you probably know," she concluded, choosing to leave it at that.
This isn't the first time Chenoweth has addressed her statements. She previously told Spectrum News/NY1, "I saw what happened online with my own eyes and I had a human moment of reflection right then."
The Broadway star expressed regret, acknowledging, "I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never."
Despite identifying as a "non-judgmental, liberal Christian," Chenoweth's comments led many to question the compatibility of her faith with her LGBTQ+ advocacy, a conflict she insists has always coexisted within her.
Jamie Lee Curtis Feels the Heat Following Comments
Chenoweth isn't alone in facing backlash over comments about Kirk. Even Jamie Lee Curtis found herself in the hot seat after she became emotional during a podcast interview just days after the shooting.
"I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith," Curtis remarked.
She later clarified that her words were "mistranslated" and emphasized her intent was not to praise but simply to acknowledge Kirk's faith. Curtis lamented living in a "binary world today," saying, "You can't hold two ideas at the same time," but affirmed her commitment to expressing her genuine self in every moment.