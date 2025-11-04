Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth Finally Breaks Silence on Her Charlie Kirk Comments After Severe Backlash 'Nearly Broke' Actress

Kristin Chenoweth, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kristin Chenoweth was previously gutted by Charlie Kirk's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kristin Chenoweth is opening up about the emotional fallout from her controversial remarks following the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a situation that left her feeling "broken."

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Tony-winning actress reflected on the "tough" time she faced after her comments angered fans who believed she was aligning with some of Kirk's extremist views.

"It was tough on me, but I'm not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

The Social Media Storm

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kristin Chenoweth
Source: MEGA

Chenoweth opened up about backlash over her Kirk comments.

The drama unfolded in September when Chenoweth faced a social media storm after she expressed her sorrow over Kirk's assassination on September 10. The ultra-conservative figure and media personality was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, leaving behind a young family. He was just 31 years old.

In the wake of Kirk's death, Chenoweth posted: "I'm. So. Upset. Didn't always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still."

Her comments sparked outrage, particularly within her fanbase, which largely includes members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have been frequent targets of Kirk's rhetoric.

The backlash intensified when Chenoweth supported actress Selma Blair's tribute to Kirk, which praised him for engaging in what Blair termed "the cauldron of indoctrination." Chenoweth replied with, "What you said Selma," further fueling critics' fire.

Her wording about having "appreciated some perspectives" struck a nerve, and fans voiced their frustration, fearing she might endorse Kirk's controversial stances.

Article continues below advertisement

The Backlash 'Nearly Broke' Chenoweth

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Her social media post after Kirk’s death sparked outrage.

Looking back, Chenoweth admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that the backlash "nearly broke" her.

"You probably know my heart, so you probably know," she concluded, choosing to leave it at that.

This isn't the first time Chenoweth has addressed her statements. She previously told Spectrum News/NY1, "I saw what happened online with my own eyes and I had a human moment of reflection right then."

The Broadway star expressed regret, acknowledging, "I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never."

Despite identifying as a "non-judgmental, liberal Christian," Chenoweth's comments led many to question the compatibility of her faith with her LGBTQ+ advocacy, a conflict she insists has always coexisted within her.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis Feels the Heat Following Comments

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis also faced criticism for her remarks about Kirk.

Chenoweth isn't alone in facing backlash over comments about Kirk. Even Jamie Lee Curtis found herself in the hot seat after she became emotional during a podcast interview just days after the shooting.

"I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith," Curtis remarked.

She later clarified that her words were "mistranslated" and emphasized her intent was not to praise but simply to acknowledge Kirk's faith. Curtis lamented living in a "binary world today," saying, "You can't hold two ideas at the same time," but affirmed her commitment to expressing her genuine self in every moment.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of David Harbour and Winona Ryder

David Harbour Admits He 'Fell In Love' 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Winona Ryder Amid Millie Bobby Brown 'Bullying' Row and Lily Allen Split

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino.

'Leave Me Alone!' — Sydney Sweeney 'Screams' At Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino during Shock Reunion Days After Actress Bared All in Sheer Dress

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kristin Chenoweth
Source: MEGA

Chenoweth says she’s choosing faith, love, and reflection amid backlash.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.