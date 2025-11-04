David Harbour Admits He 'Fell In Love' With 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Winona Ryder Amid Millie Bobby Brown 'Bullying' Row and Lily Allen Split

The under-fire actor, who is also at the center of cheating claims made by ex-wife Lily Allen, heaped praise on Ryder, who plays love interest Joyce Byers, ahead of the final season of the Netflix franchise, which comes out later this month.

Harbour said: "I just feel so lucky to work with her. I have such a deep, deep love and respect for actors and what we do.

"I think that we're so vulnerable putting our faces in these things that we have no control over, trying to show up and invest and create these imaginary worlds.

"And I think that people who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe of it."