David Harbour Admits He 'Fell In Love' With 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Winona Ryder Amid Millie Bobby Brown 'Bullying' Row and Lily Allen Split
Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
David Harbour has claimed he "fell in love" with his co-star Winona Ryder while filming Stranger Things.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 50, made the admission amid allegations he bullied young castmember, Millie Bobby Brown, 21.
'So Lucky To Work With Her'
The under-fire actor, who is also at the center of cheating claims made by ex-wife Lily Allen, heaped praise on Ryder, who plays love interest Joyce Byers, ahead of the final season of the Netflix franchise, which comes out later this month.
Harbour said: "I just feel so lucky to work with her. I have such a deep, deep love and respect for actors and what we do.
"I think that we're so vulnerable putting our faces in these things that we have no control over, trying to show up and invest and create these imaginary worlds.
"And I think that people who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe of it."
Messy Split
Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, has been accused by British singer Allen, 40, of having an affair with a woman she calls Madeline, the name of a song on her comeback album, West End Girl.
Following the record’s release, the real life "Madeline" has spoken out, with New Orleans based costume designer Natalie Tippett, 34, claiming to have been involved in the alleged fling.
Harbour and Tippett reportedly began an affair while working on 2021 film We Have A Ghost, and he later allegedly flew her to his home in Atlanta, Georgia.
Asked about whether she was aware of Allen's new revenge album, Tippett said: "Of course I've heard the song.
"But I have a family and things to protect.
"I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on.
"It’s a little bit scary for me."
Bullying Accusations
During the same interview Harbour expressed his love for Ryder, the actor also addressed "slip-ups" he's made in recent years.
He said: "I would change either everything or nothing.
"You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.
"It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all."
Co-star Brown reported Harbour to show bosses to complain about his behavior while filming the show's fifth and final season, including allegations of "harassment and bullying."
A source said: "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," adding "there were pages and pages of accusations," and an investigation into the matter "went on for months."
It was arranged for Brown to have a personal representative with her on set while filming the final season of Stranger Things.
Another source added: "Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes."