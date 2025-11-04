Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour Admits He 'Fell In Love' With 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Winona Ryder Amid Millie Bobby Brown 'Bullying' Row and Lily Allen Split

picture of David Harbour and Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

David Harbour has admitted he 'fell in love' with his 'Stranger Things' co-star Winona Ryder while they filmed the smash hit Netflix series.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

David Harbour has claimed he "fell in love" with his co-star Winona Ryder while filming Stranger Things.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 50, made the admission amid allegations he bullied young castmember, Millie Bobby Brown, 21.

Article continues below advertisement

'So Lucky To Work With Her'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Winona Ryder
Source: MEGA

Harbour gushed over his 'T.V. wife' in new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

The under-fire actor, who is also at the center of cheating claims made by ex-wife Lily Allen, heaped praise on Ryder, who plays love interest Joyce Byers, ahead of the final season of the Netflix franchise, which comes out later this month.

Harbour said: "I just feel so lucky to work with her. I have such a deep, deep love and respect for actors and what we do.

"I think that we're so vulnerable putting our faces in these things that we have no control over, trying to show up and invest and create these imaginary worlds.

"And I think that people who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Messy Split

picture David Harbour and Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Harbour's ex-wife Lily Allen has accused the actor of cheating, sparking the end of their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, has been accused by British singer Allen, 40, of having an affair with a woman she calls Madeline, the name of a song on her comeback album, West End Girl.

Following the record’s release, the real life "Madeline" has spoken out, with New Orleans based costume designer Natalie Tippett, 34, claiming to have been involved in the alleged fling.

Harbour and Tippett reportedly began an affair while working on 2021 film We Have A Ghost, and he later allegedly flew her to his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Asked about whether she was aware of Allen's new revenge album, Tippett said: "Of course I've heard the song.

"But I have a family and things to protect.

"I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on.

"It’s a little bit scary for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Bullying Accusations

picture of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

The actor has come under-fire from Millie Bobby Brown who accused star of bullying and harrassment on set.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards

EXCLUSIVE: Are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Back Together? Radar Reveals Details About The Model's Relationship With Hollywood's Bad Boy After Her Divorce

bari weiss and donald trump

EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Accused of 'Bowing Down' to Donald Trump in First '60 Minutes' Interview Since His $16Million Settlement with Network over 'Deceptive Editing'

Article continues below advertisement

During the same interview Harbour expressed his love for Ryder, the actor also addressed "slip-ups" he's made in recent years.

He said: "I would change either everything or nothing.

"You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.

"It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

The 'Stranger Things' star has 'pages and pages of accusations' against Harbour.

Co-star Brown reported Harbour to show bosses to complain about his behavior while filming the show's fifth and final season, including allegations of "harassment and bullying."

A source said: "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," adding "there were pages and pages of accusations," and an investigation into the matter "went on for months."

It was arranged for Brown to have a personal representative with her on set while filming the final season of Stranger Things.

Another source added: "Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.