David Harbour's Old Comments About 'Protecting' Millie Bobby Brown Resurface After She Accused the Actor of Bullying and Harassment
Nov. 2 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Seven-year-old comments from Stranger Things star David Harbour about “protecting” his young co-star Millie Bobby Brown have resurfaced following new allegations from the actress accusing him of “bullying and harassing” her on set, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harbour 'Protecting' Brown
In a 2017 interview with People, Harbour reflected on the pressures of fame surrounding the then-13-year-old actress.
"I think she's in the crosshairs of something extremely dangerous that nobody seems to be paying attention to," he said. "I think the developing mind, someone who gets this famous and has still a brain that is not fully developed, is an extremely difficult thing to navigate. I hope that she gets the help that she needs. I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."
He added, "Still, you know my hope with Millie always it might focus with her as always that I want her to be an artist too when I'm in the nursing home she'll bring me her Oscars and I can look at them and stuff like that. But I'm not sure I think that the pitfalls are very deep in terms of this generation, this fame, this Instagram generation of constantly wanting to get likes or something."
Bullying
At the time, Harbour's comments came after Brown deleted her Twitter account following a wave of online abuse. The young star had become the subject of a series of homophobic memes, many falsely attributing offensive comments to her.
The memes, often tagged #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, first appeared online in November and resurfaced the following June during Pride Month.
While the origins of the memes remain unclear, at least one user later claimed they were meant to be satirical. Brown, who has previously shown support for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), later launched a verified secondary account, @Milliestopshate, with the bio: "I want this account to share love and positivity. Let's stop bullying."
Brown's Accusations
Now, years later, Harbour's protective remarks have re-entered public discussion after, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brown, now 21, accused her on-screen father of inappropriate on-set behavior.
Harbour, 50, who portrays ex-police chief Jim Hopper, was allegedly the subject of an internal investigation following the complaint.
According to a source, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."
Although the claims reportedly did not involve sexual misconduct, Netflix has declined to comment publicly.
Insiders insist the streaming giant is focused on the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things.