David Harbour's Old Comments About 'Protecting' Millie Bobby Brown Resurface After She Accused the Actor of Bullying and Harassment

In a 2017 interview with People, Harbour reflected on the pressures of fame surrounding the then-13-year-old actress.

"I think she's in the crosshairs of something extremely dangerous that nobody seems to be paying attention to," he said. "I think the developing mind, someone who gets this famous and has still a brain that is not fully developed, is an extremely difficult thing to navigate. I hope that she gets the help that she needs. I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."

He added, "Still, you know my hope with Millie always it might focus with her as always that I want her to be an artist too when I'm in the nursing home she'll bring me her Oscars and I can look at them and stuff like that. But I'm not sure I think that the pitfalls are very deep in terms of this generation, this fame, this Instagram generation of constantly wanting to get likes or something."