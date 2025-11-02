EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sharon Tate's Sister's Campaign to Keep Manson Family in Prison After She Stared Into Bloodthirsty Cult Leader Charles' 'Dead, Black, Shark-Like Eyes' As a Teen

Debra Tate has spent more than five decades reliving one of the most infamous crimes in American history – the murder of her sister, actress Sharon Tate – in her tireless campaign to keep the remaining members of the Manson Family behind bars. RadarOnline.com can reveal she is determined they stay locked up after her first and only horrifying encounter with Charles Manson.

It came in December 1969, when she was just 17. Days earlier, the now-notorious mugshot of Manson – wild hair framing his cold black eyes – had shocked the world, identifying him as the cult leader who ordered the murder of Sharon, 26, when she was eight months pregnant with her first child by husband Roman Polanski, then 36.

Sharon, her unborn son, and four others – Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Voytek Frykowski, and 18-year-old Steven Parent – were brutally slaughtered at her Los Angeles home on August 9, 1969.