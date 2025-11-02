Your tip
Kennedy Grandson Jack Schlossberg Rips Into Julia Fox for 'Disgusting' Jackie O Halloween Costume

Photo of Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg isn't a fan of Julia Fox's costume.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Kennedy heir Jack Schlossberg is outraged after Julia Fox unveiled a bloody rendition of his late grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as part of her Halloween costume.

"Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate, and dangerous," Schlossberg vented on X on Friday, October 31.

He added, "I'm sure her late grandmother would agree."

Fox's Controversial Costume

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

Fox dressed as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in a blood-soaked pink suit for Halloween.

Fox's jaw-dropping costume featured a blood-soaked pink tweed skirt suit, a matching pillbox hat, and a navy handbag, capturing the horrific moment when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas back in 1963. There she was, posting on Instagram, sending shockwaves through social media.

"I'm dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement," Fox declared in her IG caption, digging deep into the historical significance of her look.

A Lesson in Trauma and Resilience

Screenshot of Julia Fox's IG caption
Source: @juliafox/INSTAGRAM

She explained Jackie Kennedy’s bravery during JFK’s assassination.

"When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, 'I want them to see what they've done.' The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history," she expounded. "Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation."

Fox, 35, crunched the moment into a lesson on trauma, power, and the resilience embodied in femininity.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery," she proclaimed, vowing, "Long live Jackie O."

Backlash and Support

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: MEGA

Some critics called the costume classless and attention-seeking.

But not everyone is raising their glass to the actress's bold statement. Social media reactions hit hard, with critics slamming her for crossing the line. "Some people will do anything for attention. Then, when they find the attention isn't favorable, they make up a statement. This is classless and distasteful," one commenter fired back.

Another user hit home, stating, "You're dressed like this for ghoulish attention. And to dress like this in a climate with rising political violence glorifies it, not female perseverance. And you know it."

The Drama Unfolds

Photo of Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Schlossberg expressed that glorifying political violence is dangerous.

While many sided with Schlossberg, a few supporters aimed to see past the controversy, praising Fox's historical perspective. "Love the historical POV you're giving with the caption," one noted, adding, "Okay, the caption saved it for me, not everyone has this type of mindset."

