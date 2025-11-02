Donald Trump Targets 'Late Night' Talk-Show Host Seth Meyers, Claims Being '100% Anti-Trump' Is 'Probably Illegal' in Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump has taken fresh aim at Late Night host Seth Meyers , calling the comedian "a truly deranged lunatic" and suggesting it is "probably illegal" to be "100% ANTI TRUMP", RadarOnline.com can report.

The former president continued: "Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" Trump added that Meyers "may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise."

"I watched his show the other night for the first time in years," Trump wrote. "In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic."

Meyers had used part of his Thursday monologue to lampoon Trump's recent speech aboard the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier in Japan, where the former president asked military members to vote on whether steam or electric catapults were better for launching planes. Audience members responded "Steam!" — prompting Trump to praise the older technology.

"They're spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric," Trump told the crowd. "And the problem, when it breaks, you have to send up to MIT, get the most brilliant people in the world, fly them out, it's ridiculous. The steam, they said they could fix it with a hammer and a blowtorch, and it works just as well, if not better. And I love the sight of that beautiful steam pouring off that deck — with the electric, you don't have that."

Meyers played clips from Trump's remarks and quipped, "Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote." He added: "Next, they start complaining about how our troops don't tie themselves to rockets anymore."

Imitating Trump, Meyers continued, "We used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it, but then everything got woke and they said, 'You can't tie a person to a rocket.' But we miss those days, and we're bringing them back."