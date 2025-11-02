Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Targets 'Late Night' Talk-Show Host Seth Meyers, Claims Being '100% Anti-Trump' Is 'Probably Illegal' in Unhinged Rant

Composite photo of Seth Meyers and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump attacked Late Night host Seth Meyers in a Truth Social post.

Profile Image

Nov. 2 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump has taken fresh aim at Late Night host Seth Meyers, calling the comedian "a truly deranged lunatic" and suggesting it is "probably illegal" to be "100% ANTI TRUMP", RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trump Attacks Meyers

donald trump late night host seth meyers anti trump probably illegal
Source: MEGA

Trump called Meyers 'the WORST to perform, live or otherwise' and a 'truly deranged lunatic.'

Trump posted the tirade on Truth Social Saturday, November 1, after Meyers mocked him during Thursday's Late Night with Seth Meyers episode.

"I watched his show the other night for the first time in years," Trump wrote. "In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic."

The former president continued: "Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" Trump added that Meyers "may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise."

Article continues below advertisement

Imitating Trump

donald trump late night host seth meyers anti trump probably illegal
Source: NBC

Meyers mocked Trump’s recent speech aboard the U.S.S. George Washington in Japan.

Meyers had used part of his Thursday monologue to lampoon Trump's recent speech aboard the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier in Japan, where the former president asked military members to vote on whether steam or electric catapults were better for launching planes. Audience members responded "Steam!" — prompting Trump to praise the older technology.

"They're spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric," Trump told the crowd. "And the problem, when it breaks, you have to send up to MIT, get the most brilliant people in the world, fly them out, it's ridiculous. The steam, they said they could fix it with a hammer and a blowtorch, and it works just as well, if not better. And I love the sight of that beautiful steam pouring off that deck — with the electric, you don't have that."

Meyers played clips from Trump's remarks and quipped, "Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote." He added: "Next, they start complaining about how our troops don't tie themselves to rockets anymore."

Imitating Trump, Meyers continued, "We used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it, but then everything got woke and they said, 'You can't tie a person to a rocket.' But we miss those days, and we're bringing them back."

Trump vs. Comedians

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Rants Over a Judge Ruling Against Him on SNAP Benefits While Hosting Lavish 'Great Gatsby' Bash at Mar-a-Lago

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Shocks World With Call to Resume Nuclear Testing After 30-Year Hiatus... as Russia and China Rage on Prez Amid Possible New Arms Race

donald trump late night host seth meyers anti trump probably illegal
Source: MEGA

In August, Trump ranted about a “rumor” that NBC extended Meyers’ contract.

This isn't the first time Trump has gone after Meyers. In August, Trump ranted about a "rumor" that NBC had extended the comedian's contract, despite the network already signing a four-year deal last year.

"He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child," Trump wrote at the time. "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope's contract. I don't know, but I'll definitely be finding out!!!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.