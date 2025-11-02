EXCLUSIVE: Inside Infamous Prison Housing Shamed Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy — From Its History of Brutal Riots to VIP Area

Sarkozy, 70, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted by the Paris Correctional Court of "criminal conspiracy" to launder millions of dollars allegedly received from Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 presidential campaign.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will soon be held in solitary confinement inside Paris's notorious La Santé Prison – a fortress infamous for executions, riots and daring escapes, yet now equipped with a discreet VIP wing for high-profile inmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The verdict followed a three-month trial that ended in April and included 11 co-defendants, among them three of Sarkozy's former ministers.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino said the former leader "allowed his close associates to act with a view to obtaining financial support from the Libyan regime."

Sarkozy maintains his innocence and has vowed to appeal.

Sources close to the French prison service have confirmed Sarkozy is now set to be transferred to La Santé, in the city's 14th arrondissement.

He will serve his sentence on the top floor of the isolation wing, separated from other inmates and under constant supervision.

"He will have a cell equipped with a bed, desk, shower, toilet and hot plate," said a senior justice official. "He can request a small refrigerator and a television. For safety reasons, he will not mix with the general population."