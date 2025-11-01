Lily Allen Mocks Ex David Harbour with 'Sex Toy' Album Release Party Gifts After Pouring Her Heartbreak Into Scathing New Record

In the new song, Allen, 40, laments, "Sex toys, b--- plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f------ broken / How'd I get caught up in your double life?" The track also claims Harbour, 50, led a "double life" and was a "sex addict", even as the couple maintained an open marriage.

Some attendees hinted online that the toys might actually be USB drives containing her album, though Allen's reps have not confirmed whether the favors were real sex toys or tongue-in-cheek marketing props.

While P---- Palace delivers the sharpest lyrical blows, the entire album — Allen's first in seven years — chronicles the collapse of her marriage to the Hollywood actor. In another song, Tennis, she recalls confronting Harbour over texts with a woman named Madeline, demanding to know whether "it was just sex, or is there emotion?"

Allen details the pair's relationship "arrangement", singing: "Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers."