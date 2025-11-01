Your tip
Lily Allen

Lily Allen Mocks Ex David Harbour with 'Sex Toy' Album Release Party Gifts After Pouring Her Heartbreak Into Scathing New Record

Composite photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen hosted a launch party in London for her new record 'West End Girl'.

Profile Image

Nov. 1 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Lily Allen has turned her heartbreak into headline-making art — and a little mischief — following her high-profile split from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The 40-year-old singer threw a launch party for her new record, West End Girl, last Friday, October 24, where guests reportedly left with blue-and-white polka dot adult toys as party favors — a cheeky nod to her explicit new track P---- Palace, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to party attendees, the daring gifts directly reference lyrics accusing Harbour of infidelity and sexual obsession.

Allen's Album Release Party

lily allen mocks david harbour album release party gifts new record
Source: MEGA

Guests reportedly received blue-and-white polka-dot adult toys as party favors.

In the new song, Allen, 40, laments, "Sex toys, b--- plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f------ broken / How'd I get caught up in your double life?" The track also claims Harbour, 50, led a "double life" and was a "sex addict", even as the couple maintained an open marriage.

Some attendees hinted online that the toys might actually be USB drives containing her album, though Allen's reps have not confirmed whether the favors were real sex toys or tongue-in-cheek marketing props.

While P---- Palace delivers the sharpest lyrical blows, the entire album — Allen's first in seven years — chronicles the collapse of her marriage to the Hollywood actor. In another song, Tennis, she recalls confronting Harbour over texts with a woman named Madeline, demanding to know whether "it was just sex, or is there emotion?"

Allen details the pair's relationship "arrangement", singing: "Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers."

'Madeline'

lily allen mocks david harbour album release party gifts new record
Source: MEGA

Some attendees hinted the items might actually be USB drives shaped like sex toys containing the album.

Since the album's release, "Madeline" has been revealed as Natalie Tippett, a costume designer Harbour met while filming in New Orleans in 2021.

Tippett told outlets, "Of course I've heard the song," before adding, "But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me."

Allen and Harbour's separation

lily allen mocks david harbour album release party gifts new record
Source: MEGA

Allen recently opened up about the personal pain behind the project. "There are definitely some things that happened in my real life that are reflected on this record," she told outlets. "Two people who were once together are not together. And that's really sad. It's hard. It's hard for me to not have my person, you know?"

After months of speculation, news of Allen and Harbour's separation surfaced in February. The singer reportedly entered a treatment center for "emotional turmoil" shortly afterward and officially filed for divorce last month, ending their five-year marriage.

Harbour has yet to publicly address the breakup, preferring to sidestep questions about it.

