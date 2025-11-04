Your tip
Sydney Sweeney

'Leave Me Alone!' — Sydney Sweeney 'Screams' At Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino during Shock Reunion Days After Actress Bared All in Sheer Dress

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney reunited with her former fiancé Jonathan Davino but their shock meeting turned into a screaming match.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney was spotted screaming at her ex-fiancé after she slipped into Jonathan Davino’s car on a night out with pals.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star, 28, left her dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and hopped into an Uber-style black car which drove for a few blocks, before she slipped out and transferred into a vehicle driven by Davino, 42.

Screaming Match

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was heard shouting 'I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone.'

And according to sources, tension between the former couple became apparent, and at one point, Sweeney screamed, "I don't believe you. Please leave, leave me alone."

Sweeney and Davino, who dated for several years and got engaged in early 2022, previously kept their relationship largely private.

Following their split in March, Sweeney became one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood.

RadarOnline.com reported how many A-listers, including Ben Affleck, wanted to date Sweeney, but The White Lotus star was happy to remain single.

Surprise Reunion

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino.
Source: MEGA

Sweeney and Davino got engaged in early 2022 but split in March this year.

However, the star is now romancing music exec Scooter Braun, 44, after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June.

Aside from her relationship status, Sweeney remains one of the most-talked-about women in Hollywood.

And the movie star grabbed the bulk of the attention from last week’s Variety's "Power of Women" event by wearing a sheer silver Christian Cowan corset gown.

And her headline-grabbing antics didn’t appease all, namely right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly, who unleashed a scathing critique of the actress.

Speaking on her Megyn Kelly Show podcast last Thursday, she said: "I object to this.

"I disapprove of the dress because it's completely see-through."

Sheer Dress Controversy

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly publicly criticized Sweeney on her podcast.

The revealing ensemble, which left little to the imagination, caused online searches for "Sydney Sweeney silver dress" to skyrocket by more than 800 percent overnight, making her the top-trending celebrity in the U.S.

Sweeney defended her choice, telling outlets, "I hope I can inspire other women to be confident and flaunt what they've got, because you shouldn't have to apologize or hide in any room."

But Kelly, 54, wasn't buying it.

"She overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy's hope to be the one who actually sees them for real," she said.

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Kelly said she 'disapproved' of the actress’ completely see-through silver corset dress.

Just months earlier, Kelly had praised Sweeney as MAGA's favorite sex symbol, lauding her steamy American Eagle ad campaign that featured the slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

"These ads say 'hotness is back,' and that is important in 2025," Kelly wrote at the time. "Finally, we have an actual woman with amazing breasts and an obviously kick-a-- body who is in her jeans, and it is wonderful."

The ad campaign itself stirred major controversy, with critics accusing the brand of flirting with eugenics-era imagery, given the "jeans/genes" pun and Sweeney's blond, blue-eyed appearance. The left decried it as a disturbing nod to "Aryan ideals", while conservatives hailed it as a satirical jab at woke culture.

picture of sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has become known for being MAGA's favorite sex symbol.

Fox News reportedly mentioned the campaign more than 180 times in four days, while White House Communications Director Steve Cheung dismissed the backlash as "cancel culture run amok".

Vice President J.D. Vance quipped, "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," while Senator Ted Cruz lambasted the "crazy left" for "coming out against beautiful women."

