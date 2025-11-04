'Leave Me Alone!' — Sydney Sweeney 'Screams' At Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino during Shock Reunion Days After Actress Bared All in Sheer Dress

However, the star is now romancing music exec Scooter Braun, 44, after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June.

Aside from her relationship status, Sweeney remains one of the most-talked-about women in Hollywood.

And the movie star grabbed the bulk of the attention from last week’s Variety's "Power of Women" event by wearing a sheer silver Christian Cowan corset gown.

And her headline-grabbing antics didn’t appease all, namely right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly, who unleashed a scathing critique of the actress.

Speaking on her Megyn Kelly Show podcast last Thursday, she said: "I object to this.

"I disapprove of the dress because it's completely see-through."