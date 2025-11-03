EXCLUSIVE: Are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Back Together? Radar Reveals Details About The Model's Relationship With Hollywood's Bad Boy After Her Divorce
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 6:52 p.m. ET
Denise Richards is in the throes of a contentious split from Aaron Phypers, but could she be rekindling her romance with her ex, Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen?
An insider exclusively opened up to RadarOnline.com regarding whether the brunette bombshell is still in love with Sheen after a recent interview he gave fanned the flames on those rumors.
Does Denise Richards Still Love Charlie Sheen?
In the midst of that interview, a source dished on whether the Wild Things star is thirsting after Sheen.
"I don't think Denise still loves Charlie, not the way she was talking about them," they shared.
While the insider asserted she's sure Richards, 54, "loves him as the father" of their children, they were confident that's where the feelings stop.
Denise Richards 'Is Very Forgiving,' an Insider Shared
As for why Richards even moved forward with Sheen, as she had accused him of abuse and alleged he threatened to kill her in a 2006 filing for a restraining order, the insider explained it has to do with their children.
"Denise is very forgiving, and she wants to have her kids have a relationship with him," the source revealed.
"But," they added, "that's as far as it goes. Think of him as her Kanye [West]."
Bill Maher Suggested Denise Richards 'Still Loves' Charlie Sheen
When Sheen recently spoke to Bill Maher, they addressed his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, in which Maher claimed Richards was "blubbering" when she described Sheen as "not at all what people think."
"It was nice to hear that," Sheen shared.
When Maher suggested Richards "still loves you," Sheen didn't put up a fight.
"Love is eternal. Passion is often not," Maher added.
Sheen and Richards met in 2000 and began dating in 2001. They married in 2002 and have two daughters together, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.
In March 2005, while pregnant with Lola, Richards filed for divorce from Sheen, citing "irreconcilable differences."
While they tried to rekindle in August 2005, they ultimately separated, finalizing their divorce in November 2006.
Denise Richards' Divorce Drama With Aaron Phypers
Richards is currently in the thick of another divorce battle from Phypers.
While the two have been going back and forth for a while – with Richards accusing Phypers of abuse and Phypers alleging Richards of being unfaithful and having a drug problem – the most recent development saw Phypers arrested and charged with injuring his estranged wife.
According to documents obtained by a media outlet, Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.
For all of the charges, his bail was set at $200,000.
Phypers' attorney, Michael Finley, claimed the arrest came due to an outstanding warrant they believed was connected to Richards' allegations of abuse against him.
He went on to accuse Richards and her legal team of "setting him up" due to possibly incriminating Phypers at court proceedings that took place prior to his arrest.
"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," he said. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."