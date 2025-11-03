EXCLUSIVE: Are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Back Together? Radar Reveals Details About The Model's Relationship With Hollywood's Bad Boy After Her Divorce

Richards is currently in the thick of another divorce battle from Phypers.

While the two have been going back and forth for a while – with Richards accusing Phypers of abuse and Phypers alleging Richards of being unfaithful and having a drug problem – the most recent development saw Phypers arrested and charged with injuring his estranged wife.

According to documents obtained by a media outlet, Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

For all of the charges, his bail was set at $200,000.

Phypers' attorney, Michael Finley, claimed the arrest came due to an outstanding warrant they believed was connected to Richards' allegations of abuse against him.

He went on to accuse Richards and her legal team of "setting him up" due to possibly incriminating Phypers at court proceedings that took place prior to his arrest.

"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," he said. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."