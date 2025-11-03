Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Charlie Sheen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Back Together? Radar Reveals Details About The Model's Relationship With Hollywood's Bad Boy After Her Divorce

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards 'is very forgiving,' an insider shared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Updated 6:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Denise Richards is in the throes of a contentious split from Aaron Phypers, but could she be rekindling her romance with her ex, Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen?

An insider exclusively opened up to RadarOnline.com regarding whether the brunette bombshell is still in love with Sheen after a recent interview he gave fanned the flames on those rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Denise Richards Still Love Charlie Sheen?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Richards 'still loves' the father of her kids.

In the midst of that interview, a source dished on whether the Wild Things star is thirsting after Sheen.

"I don't think Denise still loves Charlie, not the way she was talking about them," they shared.

While the insider asserted she's sure Richards, 54, "loves him as the father" of their children, they were confident that's where the feelings stop.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards 'Is Very Forgiving,' an Insider Shared

Photo of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards thinks of Chalrie Sheen 'as her Kanye,' an insider stated.

As for why Richards even moved forward with Sheen, as she had accused him of abuse and alleged he threatened to kill her in a 2006 filing for a restraining order, the insider explained it has to do with their children.

"Denise is very forgiving, and she wants to have her kids have a relationship with him," the source revealed.

"But," they added, "that's as far as it goes. Think of him as her Kanye [West]."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Suggested Denise Richards 'Still Loves' Charlie Sheen

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher advised Charlie Sheen that 'love is eternal.'

When Sheen recently spoke to Bill Maher, they addressed his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, in which Maher claimed Richards was "blubbering" when she described Sheen as "not at all what people think."

"It was nice to hear that," Sheen shared.

When Maher suggested Richards "still loves you," Sheen didn't put up a fight.

"Love is eternal. Passion is often not," Maher added.

Sheen and Richards met in 2000 and began dating in 2001. They married in 2002 and have two daughters together, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

In March 2005, while pregnant with Lola, Richards filed for divorce from Sheen, citing "irreconcilable differences."

While they tried to rekindle in August 2005, they ultimately separated, finalizing their divorce in November 2006.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
bari weiss and donald trump

EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Accused of 'Bowing Down' to Donald Trump in First '60 Minutes' Interview Since His $16Million Settlement with Network over 'Deceptive Editing'

Photo of Roseanne Barr

EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Blames Co-Star for 'Getting Her Fired and Ruining Her Life' After Comic's Racist Tweet Tanked Career Overnight

Denise Richards' Divorce Drama With Aaron Phypers

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards are in the throes of a bitter divorce.

Richards is currently in the thick of another divorce battle from Phypers.

While the two have been going back and forth for a while – with Richards accusing Phypers of abuse and Phypers alleging Richards of being unfaithful and having a drug problem – the most recent development saw Phypers arrested and charged with injuring his estranged wife.

According to documents obtained by a media outlet, Phypers was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse, and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

For all of the charges, his bail was set at $200,000.

Phypers' attorney, Michael Finley, claimed the arrest came due to an outstanding warrant they believed was connected to Richards' allegations of abuse against him.

He went on to accuse Richards and her legal team of "setting him up" due to possibly incriminating Phypers at court proceedings that took place prior to his arrest.

"I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we're already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case," he said. "So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.