Kristen Bell's Shocking Confession About Preteen Daughters Consuming Non-alcoholic Beer Resurfaces... After Dax Shepard Admitted They Want Their Kids to Be 'Disrespectful'

The controversial clip of Bell discussing her kids drinking nonalcoholic beer has sparked talk about the couple's openness when it comes to raising their daughters.

Shepard and Bell recently stunned fans when they admitted on The Armchair Expert their daughters are allowed to "talk back" to their parents, or "anybody" for that matter.

When Shepard's friend said their kids "let it rip," he agreed.

"They seem to have no kind of respect... and feel a little entitled. They do talk back and they are not respectful. I can understand where that seems completely unruly. What I'm prioritizing… is when they’re 19 and their boss is a f------ creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful. I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they're right or wrong."

Shepard insisted he's willing to deal" with the so-called unruly behavior, despite it being labeled "embarrassing" by his friend, as he wants "this other thing for them as women."

The hubbub around their parenting comes fresh on the heels of a controversial post Bell shared on Instagram to ring in the couple's 12th wedding anniversary.

Shocking fans, Bell wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"