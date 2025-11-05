Kristen Bell's Shocking Confession About Preteen Daughters Consuming Non-alcoholic Beer Resurfaces... After Dax Shepard Admitted They Want Their Kids to Be 'Disrespectful'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's lackadaisical parenting philosophy is making headlines after clips of the actress discussing their daughters' drinking nonalcoholic beer resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kristen Bell Said People 'Can Judge' Her Allowing Her Daughters to Drink Nonalcoholic Beer
The blonde bombshell made it known she has no issues with her daughters drinking a cold one as long as it's alcohol free.
"We've been at restaurants where she’s said, 'Do you have any nonalcoholic beer?' And I’m like, 'Maybe we just keep that for home time,'" Bell said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 regarding her 12- and 10-year old daughters imbibing.
The famous actress boasted she's not insecure in her parenting style, insisting people "can judge" if they want as she's "not doing anything wrong."
"That’s your problem," she exclaimed.
Kristen Bell Said Her Daughter Would 'Suck the Rim' of a Nonalcohlic Beer Can as a Child
The hubbub around their children enjoying a brewski began when Shepard was taking care of their oldest, Lincoln, and drinking a nonalcohlic beer.
"[Dax is] a recovering addict, but he likes nonalcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [Lincoln] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," Bell confessed regarding Shepard’s sobriety journey.
Bell shockingly said Lincoln pawed at the nonalcoholic beer as a child and would occasionally "suck the rim of it."
"So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family," she added.
Kristen Bell Refuses 'to Change Based on What Anybody Else Says' in Terms of Her Parenting
Bell addressed the hot-button topic again in a conversation on The Armchair Expert.
"What's so cute about you to me,” she confesed to Shepard, "is that you are so logical and fact-driven and evidence-based — but if people want to be angry about something, they're going to be angry about it."
She insisted their children ordering a nonalcoholic at a restaurant was due to a "specific connection" to Shepard.
"Because first of all, they’re educated on addiction and what substances are and how they affect your body and how scay they are and what they can do to you," she elaborated.
"If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink NA beer sometimes, that’s fine with me. I’m not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business."
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Admitted Their Kids Are Allowed to 'Talk Back'
The controversial clip of Bell discussing her kids drinking nonalcoholic beer has sparked talk about the couple's openness when it comes to raising their daughters.
Shepard and Bell recently stunned fans when they admitted on The Armchair Expert their daughters are allowed to "talk back" to their parents, or "anybody" for that matter.
When Shepard's friend said their kids "let it rip," he agreed.
"They seem to have no kind of respect... and feel a little entitled. They do talk back and they are not respectful. I can understand where that seems completely unruly. What I'm prioritizing… is when they’re 19 and their boss is a f------ creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful. I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they're right or wrong."
Shepard insisted he's willing to deal" with the so-called unruly behavior, despite it being labeled "embarrassing" by his friend, as he wants "this other thing for them as women."
The hubbub around their parenting comes fresh on the heels of a controversial post Bell shared on Instagram to ring in the couple's 12th wedding anniversary.
Shocking fans, Bell wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"