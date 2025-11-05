EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Forced Teresa Giudice to Bury the Hatchet With Brother Joe Gorga and His Wife Melissa — Network Told Feuding Trio It ‘Would Not Film People Who Don’t Talk’

Teresa Giudice was allegedly forced by Bravo to bury the hatchet with estranged family members Melissa and Joe Gorga after years of non-stop bickering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Teresa Giudice's intentions to reunite with her family are not 'sincere,' a source stated.

Giudice, Melissa, and Joe were sternly told to knock off the games.

"We've been down this road before," the network reportedly told the famously feuding trio, "and this is on you. We are not going to film with people who don't talk."

Giudice's motivation was anything but "sincere," the insider spilled, insiting her desire to be back in the spotlight played a key part in her agreeing to sit down with Joe and Melissa.

"It's totally motivated by going back to the show," the source confirmed.