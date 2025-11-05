Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Forced Teresa Giudice to Bury the Hatchet With Brother Joe Gorga and His Wife Melissa — Network Told Feuding Trio It ‘Would Not Film People Who Don’t Talk’

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Bravo allegedly told Teresa, Melissa and Joe they 'would not film with people who don't talk,' a source shared.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Teresa Giudice was allegedly forced by Bravo to bury the hatchet with estranged family members Melissa and Joe Gorga after years of non-stop bickering, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bravo Said They 'Are Not Going to Film With People Who Don't Talk'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice's intentions to reunite with her family are not 'sincere,' a source stated.

Giudice, Melissa, and Joe were sternly told to knock off the games.

"We've been down this road before," the network reportedly told the famously feuding trio, "and this is on you. We are not going to film with people who don't talk."

Giudice's motivation was anything but "sincere," the insider spilled, insiting her desire to be back in the spotlight played a key part in her agreeing to sit down with Joe and Melissa.

"It's totally motivated by going back to the show," the source confirmed.

Teresa, Joe and Melissa Talked 'All Day' When They Met, an Insider Dished

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Teresa, Joe and Melissa are 'absolutely in a better place after meeting,' a source spilled.

Even if they all made up, the network isn't promising a return, despite them sitting down.

Giudice finally pulled the trigger to make an effort to get over the drama with her brother and sister-in-law, as RadarOnline.com reported the family members sat down for an entire day and "talked things out."

"They stayed there all day," a source previously dished, "and they’re absolutely in a better place after meeting."

This is a "good start" to mending fences, the insider added.

Was Teresa, Joe and Melissa's Sit-Down Filmed?

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

Teresa, Joe and Melissa's meeting 'was not taped for TV,' a source claimed.

While Bravo fans are clamoring for new Real Housewives of New Jersey episodes, they unfortunately will not be privy to the exchange the Bravo stars had.

"The meeting absolutely was not taped for TV," a source shared.

Bravo "made it known" they didn't want to film any reunion between Giudice, Joe and Melissa, an insider previously confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship," the source added.

What Happened to 'RHONJ?'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice has been feuding with Joe and Melissa Gorga since Season 3 of 'RHONJ.'

Tensions began boiling between Giudice and Joe when he first appeared on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She attended her nephew's christening when a massive family feud came to a head.

For years, fans have tuned in to watch their drama continue to play out, but, after Melissa and Giudice refused to interact on camera during Season 14 of the show, Bravo put the kabosh on moving forward with the franchise.

The show has remained on pause ever since and, to date, there are no definitive plans to move it forward.

Bravo does not comment on upcoming seasons and casting for The Real Housewives franchise.

