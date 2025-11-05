'90s Star, 60, Looks 'Unrecognizable and Disheveled' During Rare Outing in Las Vegas Grocery Store — Leaving Fans Worried About Comedian's Health

Carrot Top was reportedly seen dressed casually in a t-shirt, cut-off shorts and hiking boots while shopping solo at Las Vegas Whole Foods grocery store.

In photos snapped of the stand-up star, who was known for his high-energy and use of props, the 60-year-old's hair looked like it had not been brushed in days and hung haphazardly around his face.

While his beard and mustache were outgrown, Carrot Top appeared to still take time to put on his signature eyeliner as dark rims circled his eyes.