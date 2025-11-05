'90s Star, 60, Looks 'Unrecognizable and Disheveled' During Rare Outing in Las Vegas Grocery Store — Leaving Fans Worried About Comedian's Health
Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:19 p.m. ET
Popular 90s comedian Carrot Top has stunned fans and sparked health concerns after being spotted looking "disheveled" and "unrecognizable" while shopping for groceries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 60, whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson, was still sporting his signature out-of-control red hair, but his weathered skin and "subdued" demeanor prompted speculation about his wellbeing from eyewitnesses.
Carrot Top Spotted Out and About
Carrot Top was reportedly seen dressed casually in a t-shirt, cut-off shorts and hiking boots while shopping solo at Las Vegas Whole Foods grocery store.
In photos snapped of the stand-up star, who was known for his high-energy and use of props, the 60-year-old's hair looked like it had not been brushed in days and hung haphazardly around his face.
While his beard and mustache were outgrown, Carrot Top appeared to still take time to put on his signature eyeliner as dark rims circled his eyes.
Comedian's 'Disheveled' Appearance
One witness described the scene: "He went by himself, looked disheveled, he didn't talk to anyone – and no one seemed to recognize him."
The photos captured deep wrinkles across the comedian's face, though he appeared to be fixated on something. He had a focused expression on his face and narrowed eyes as he held a hand across his chest while watching the cashier at the checkout station.
While eyewitnesses raised concern over Carrot Top's low energy and appearance, an insider dismissed concerns and explained the shock sighting as simply the comedian being caught off guard.
The source said: "Scott has denied using steroids and Botox for years. But he is 60 years old and we all eventually hit the wall.
"He also didn't ever think he was going to be photographed shopping, so he let his guard down – not in any makeup or anything."
While the comedian has a Las Vegas residency, he's maintained a relatively low profile in recent years, only making a few appearances here and there.
And despite living in Sin City, Carrot Top has been open about living life "completely sober."
Carrot Insists He's 'Completely Sober'
During a 2022 interview, the comedian explained he's never been one to indulge in drugs or alcohol, despite his fame and rockstar friends.
He said: "I'm completely sober. I don't smoke marijuana and I never have. I don't think I have been drunk since high school, literally.
"I have friends like Gene Simmons, he's never had a drop of booze – zero. I'm not that pure. I definitely have a little Crown (Royal) on the rocks right before a show."
While Carrot Top admitted he enjoys the occasional "glass of red wine" after a show, when he's back home and watching TV, he insisted: "I'm definitely not the drug guy. I'm actually more of a nerd than anything else."
The recent grocery store sighting isn't the first time fans have commented on Carrot's new look.
In February 2024, he was spotted in a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. Online, social media trolls mocked Carrot's faded pink hair and boho-style headband he wore across his forehead.
An X user commented: "Carrot Top looks like the genie that would be freed when you rub a lava lamp."