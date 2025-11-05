Heading for Divorce? Prince Harry Isn't Happy With Wife Meghan Markle's 'Controversial' Parenting Choices — Days After Couple Looked 'Miserable' Together
Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has become highly annoyed by his wife, Meghan Markle's, attention-seeking ways, and he's sick of being her latest subject in an attempt at becoming a social media influencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, has appeared in numerous Reels shared by Markle, 44, highlighting trips to a pumpkin patch, jack-o-lantern carving, and even a "staged" World Series celebration video. The former royal is also fuming that the former Suits star is increasingly using their children in her online content, despite the couple's pleas for privacy.
Showing Off the Kids
"He’s very aware of her parading him around," a source told Page Six about Markle's heavy output of Instagram content featuring him, as well as her dragging the prince to a Dodgers game. "He doesn’t love the social media displays."
Harry looked lost and out of place sitting front row with Markle at the World Series game four, where the two scored front row seats in the owner's box.
Not only did the couple get widely slammed for sitting in front of such L.A. legends as Dodgers icon Sandy Koufax and former Lakers superstar Magic Johnson, but Markle and Harry were loudly booed by the crowd when shown on the Jumbotron during the game.
Despite the backlash, the former actress went on to share a series of Instagram Stories from the night, several of which featured Harry.
The flurry of activity came days after Markle posted a video showing the faces of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, as her husband carved a pumpkin before quickly taking it down.
Royalty as a Marketing Tool
The prince has also become perturbed by Markle using their titles.
She hauled a large tote with a "DS" for Duchess of Sussex printed in large, bright blue lettering during a recent trip to Washington, D.C. Royal watchers called it "heinously tacky," since Markle and Harry quit the royal family in a huff more than five years ago.
Markle drew on her regal connection once again when dropping her As Ever holiday collection at the end of October, with a $64 Signature Candle No. 519, referring to the couple's royal wedding date, May 19, 2018.
The insider said Harry "is aware" that his wife is using their titles as a marketing tool, which is “not a great look and very Fergie-esque," referring to how Sarah Ferguson cashed in on her former Duchess of York title for years after her divorce from the former Prince Andrew.
Harry's 'Blown Up His Life'
"The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship," the source dished about Harry growing weary of his wife's publicity-hungry and money-grubbing ways.
"He’s also blown up his life for her," the insider pointed out about how Harry went from a beloved prince in the U.K. to a jobless layabout in California.
Harry even admitted the couple's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, have no idea what he "does" for a living, as he couldn't correctly name a profession he actually has.
Used to Being 'Loved'
Harry was once a fan favorite among the royal family before his marriage to Markle. Today, he's become the butt of jokes and online trolling over appearing in his wife's often cringeworthy online content.
"He’s used to being universally loved. Now it’s the exact opposite: actively booed," the spy pointed out about how the couple was so loudly jeered when shown at the Dodgers game.
Harry was also mocked for being shown looking bored and lonely in Markle's "staged" video of a World Series celebration, where he was so uninterested he didn't even move from his chair as his wife shrieked and jumped up and down with one of her pals.