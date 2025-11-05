Heading for Divorce? Prince Harry Isn't Happy With Wife Meghan Markle's 'Controversial' Parenting Choices — Days After Couple Looked 'Miserable' Together 

"He’s very aware of her parading him around," a source told Page Six about Markle's heavy output of Instagram content featuring him, as well as her dragging the prince to a Dodgers game. "He doesn’t love the social media displays."

Harry looked lost and out of place sitting front row with Markle at the World Series game four, where the two scored front row seats in the owner's box.

Not only did the couple get widely slammed for sitting in front of such L.A. legends as Dodgers icon Sandy Koufax and former Lakers superstar Magic Johnson, but Markle and Harry were loudly booed by the crowd when shown on the Jumbotron during the game.

Despite the backlash, the former actress went on to share a series of Instagram Stories from the night, several of which featured Harry.

The flurry of activity came days after Markle posted a video showing the faces of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, as her husband carved a pumpkin before quickly taking it down.