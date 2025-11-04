Man’s Best Friend! Tom Brady Reveals His Dog Is a Clone of the Family’s Late Pit Bull Mix — as NFL Legend Backs Innovative Bioscience Company

Brady, who shared Lua with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, lost the elderly dog two years ago. Shortly after Lua's death, Brady and his family welcomed Junie to their mix.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneeers quarterback revealed the two dogs have a lot in common – namely, their DNA.

"I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family," Brady said in a statement. "A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."

He added the company "gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog."