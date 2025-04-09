Winter Is….Here! Celebrity-Backed Colossal Biosciences De-Extincts The Dire Wolf

In a monumental scientific breakthrough, Colossal Biosciences has resurrected the long-extinct dire wolf, a majestic creature previously relegated to the realms of fantasy and popular culture, most notably the TV series "Game of Thrones."

The celebrity-backed company's extraordinary achievement, marked by the birth of three dire wolves, signifies the world's first successful de-extinction of an animal, paving the way for the potential revival of countless other lost species. It’s no wonder A-listers like Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Peter Jackson, Tiger Woods, Seth Green, and Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington have all become backers of Colossal.

“I could not be more proud of the team. This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” said the CEO of Colossal Ben Lamm. “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation."