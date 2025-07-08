Colossal Biosciences Wildest Work Yet: Bringing Back GIANT Extinct Birds!

Move over, hobbits! Sir Peter Jackson, the movie mogul behind Middle-earth, is reportedly embarking on his wildest project to date – and it’s not for the big screen! Radar Online can reveal he’s teaming up with the Texas-based de-extinction company, Colossal Biosciences, and a powerful indigenous tribe, the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, to bring back the South Island Giant Moa! Yes, you heard that right – a massive, extinct bird!

So, what's the deal with this mega-project? Colossal Biosciences, known for its groundbreaking de-extinction efforts (it has even planned for the return of mammoths!), is investing substantial funds in New Zealand. They're not just aiming to revive the moa; they're building a whole new biotech scene in the country to protect its unique wildlife. Insiders say they're already deep into sequencing the DNA of all nine moa species. This isn't just about one bird; it’s about a full-on ecosystem reboot!

Ben Lamm, Colossal’s CEO, gushed, “We are honored to contribute our advanced computational and genetic engineering capabilities under the direction of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre. This partnership represents a new model where indigenous leadership guides scientific endeavors, recognizing that traditional ecological knowledge and cultural context are essential to responsible de-extinction and species preservation efforts. There is so much knowledge that will be unlocked and shared on the journey to bring back the iconic moa."

While the headlines may seem to be about giant birds and celebrity involvement, there’s a deeper story here. This project is expected to create significant opportunities for the Ngāi Tahu communities, including potential ecotourism ventures. Imagine: you might actually get to see a real moa if you visit! This isn't just a crazy science experiment; it’s a powerful statement about indigenous leadership and a bold move to heal our planet. Stay tuned, because the moa’s comeback is going to be the most talked-about event of the decade!