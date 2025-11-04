Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's Prison Brag! Disgraced Sex Beast Claims Trump 'Promised' Him a Presidential Pardon — and Believes He'll Be a Free Man By 2026

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been boasting to his new prison pals he won't be in the slammer for too much longer due to a pardon from Donald Trump, which he claims is coming down the pipeline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incarcerated rapper, who recently got moved to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, has been flapping his gums around the jailhouse, insisting a presidential pardon is coming his way in early 2026.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Reporteldy Making Promises to Inmates for When He Is a Free Man

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was reportedly said to be 'vacillating' on commuting Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence.

Combs has also reportedly been promising his fellow inmates he will take care of them once he gets out of jail and is a free man.

Trump was reportedly contemplating a pardon for the music mogul last month, according to a report, which claimed he was "vacillating" on the idea.

Staff inside the White House were said to be urging the president not to move forward with a pardon for Combs, but they insisted, "Trump will do what he wants."

Despite the report, the White House insisted Trump is not interested in seeing Combs walk the streets anytime soon.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Jail Is a Cushy One

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was initially being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to transport a person across state or foreign lines for "prostitution or any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense."

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was initially held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. After an incident where a knife was allegedly held to his throat, he was whisked off to his new facility in New Jersey.

The new digs the disgraced star is being held in are more cushy, as almost 3,800 of its 4,000 male inmates are housed in the central low-security facility and another 200+ in the adjacent minimum-security camp.

While Combs is there, he will not be locked in a cell, as most of the housing at Fort Dix is a dormitory style.

What Does FCI Fort Dix Offer?

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' new prison facility allows for a lot of outdoor time.

Unlike the harsh conditions of MDC Brooklyn, Fort Dix will allow him to have plenty of outdoor time, as the main yard is open from morning until evening in the warmer months, while a gym fully equipped with a weight room will help him stay slim and trim as the cold weather rolls in.

The facility boasts it has a "strong work and program components," of which Combs will be expected to take part.

The commissary has a wide variety of food and beverage options for purchase, including Doritos, Pepsi, Pop-Tarts, as well as meats, candy, snacks, hygiene products, and body care items. While there are plenty of lotions available, baby oil is not among them.

George Santos Was Recently Pardoned by Donald Trump

Photo of George Santos
Source: MEGA

George Santos was sentenced to prison time for sentenced to time behind bars for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

While Combs waits to see If the pardon he's reportedly bragging about will actually come to fruition, Trump recently commuted the sentence of George Santos. who had been sentenced to time behind bars for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," Trump wrote on Truth Social when announcing the pardon.

"Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck, George, have a great life!"

