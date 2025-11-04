Meet Diddy's New Prison Pal: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted With Sports Star-Turned-Convict During Yard Stroll at Cushy New Jersey Lock-Up

The pair were snapped in the poison yard at the facility, where the rapper is serving his four-year jail sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July.

But ex-basketball player, who is also from Brooklyn like Combs, will not be with him for much longer as he nears the halfway point of his six-month sentence for violating the conditions of his supervised release in a healthcare fraud case.

Telfair was a 2004 first-round NBA Draft pick for the Portland Trail Blazers out of Abraham Lincoln High School, where he became one of the most sought-after prospects in America.

He played for numerous NBA teams before ending his basketball career in China.