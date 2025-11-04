Meet Diddy's New Prison Pal: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted With Sports Star-Turned-Convict During Yard Stroll at Cushy New Jersey Lock-Up
Nov. 4 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has a new pal behind bars — and he's a familiar face to sports fans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper has been spotted hanging out with former NBA star Sebastian Telfair this week.
The ex-Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns ace, 40, is currently holed up in the same prison as Combs — FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Combs' New Pal Behind Bars
The pair were snapped in the poison yard at the facility, where the rapper is serving his four-year jail sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July.
But ex-basketball player, who is also from Brooklyn like Combs, will not be with him for much longer as he nears the halfway point of his six-month sentence for violating the conditions of his supervised release in a healthcare fraud case.
Telfair was a 2004 first-round NBA Draft pick for the Portland Trail Blazers out of Abraham Lincoln High School, where he became one of the most sought-after prospects in America.
He played for numerous NBA teams before ending his basketball career in China.
NBA Starlet
In 2023, Telfair pleaded guilty to charges of fraud after he was found to be one of 18 former NBA players who defrauded the league's health and welfare benefit plan of about $4million.
He was sentenced to time served plus three years probation — which included court ordered community service.
Combs, meanwhile, is due for early release from prison on May 8, 2028.
The date, which was shared by the Bureau of Prisons last week, assumes he will maintain good behavior, which would see him released after completing 85 percent of his 50 month sentence.
The Bad Boy Records founder will have the chance to shave a fraction of his sentence off for each of the three-and-a-half years he is behind bars as part of the First Step Act aimed at rehabilitating federal prisoners. So far, there have been no reports of bad behavior behind bars.
Nicer Surroundings
He was only recently moved to Fort Dix after requesting to be relocated from Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.
Combs asked for the transfer because it is closer to his family and because the lock-up has a drug rehabilitation program.
The facility prides itself on its "strong work and program components," of which Combs is expected to take part.
The commissary has a wide variety of food and beverage options for purchase, including Doritos, Pepsi, Pop-Tarts, as well as meats, candy, snacks, hygiene products, and body care items. While there are plenty of lotions available, baby oil is not among them.
Fort Dix has seen its share of famous faces over the years. Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice spent more than a year there before getting transferred to another facility while serving his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.
"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli spent the first two years of his seven-year sentence for securities fraud and conspiracy at the prison. He was ultimately transferred to a medium security facility in Pennsylvania after allegedly getting busted for using a contraband cellphone to try to run his business.
Fort Dix has also housed drug traffickers, corrupt politicians, and reputed mobsters.