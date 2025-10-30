Diddy's Prison Upgrade: Disgraced Sex Beast Leaves Brooklyn 'Hell Hole' and Checks Into Cushy New Jersey Prison After Nearly Being 'Killed' By Inmate
Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Twisted sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs finally has a cushy new home after spending more than a year in a "Hell Hole" Brooklyn detention center, where he was , RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced music mogul, 55, reported to a federal prison in New Jersey on Thursday, October 30, to start his 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related convictions related to his now infamous drugs, sex, and baby oil-fueled "freak-offs."
FCI Fort Dix Was Combs' Top Choice
Combs got exactly what he wanted when it came to where he'll be serving time: FCI Fort Dix, a minimum-security prison 90 minutes from New York City, allowing him to maintain regular communication with his family.
The I'll Be Missing You rapper also felt the facility was the best option to help with his drug issues, as Combs claimed he is now "sober for the first time in 25 years" following his arrest and jailing in September 2024.
Teny Geragos, one of Combs' lawyers, wrote in a filing to the judge on October 6 about Combs' sobriety needs.
The document read: "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."
Since Combs has been in federal custody for more than a year, he's getting credit for time served and is scheduled for release in May 2028.
Plenty of Time Outside
Fort Dix is a low-security facility with just over 4,000 male inmates, of whom almost 3,800 are housed in the central low-security facility and another 200+ in the adjacent minimum-security camp.
Combs won't be locked in a cell anymore, as FCI Fort Dix has mostly dormitory or cubicle housing.
Unlike MDC Brooklyn's harsh lockup, the Bad Boy Records founder will have plenty of outdoor access, as the main yard is open from morning until evening in the warmer months, while a gym and weight room will help him keep in shape as winter comes.
The facility prides itself on its "strong work and program components," of which Combs is expected to take part.
The commissary has a wide variety of food and beverage options for purchase, including Doritos, Pepsi, Pop-Tarts, as well as meats, candy, snacks, hygiene products, and body care items. While there are plenty of lotions available, baby oil is not among them.
Famous Inmates
Fort Dix has seen its share of famous faces over the years. Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice spent more than a year there before getting transferred to another facility while serving his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.
"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli spent the first two years of his seven-year sentence for securities fraud and conspiracy at the prison. He was ultimately transferred to a medium security facility in Pennsylvania after allegedly getting busted for using a contraband cellphone to try to run his business.
Fort Dix has also housed drug traffickers, corrupt politicians, and reputed mobsters.
Prosecution Overreached
Combs had been staring down decades in prison if convicted when the feds charged him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.
During his eight-week trial that started in May, the jurors heard from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as well as another victim who went by "Jane Doe" as they spoke about being coerced into depraved "freak-offs" involving male prostitutes.
Combs never took the stand in his defense. His legal team acknowledged he'd been abusive towards Ventura and had plenty of warped "kinks," but argued he never ran a racketeering enterprise.
Ultimately, prosecutors overreached, as a jury agreed with the defense, only finding him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution involving Ventura and Doe.