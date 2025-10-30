Diddy's Prison Upgrade: Disgraced Sex Beast Leaves Brooklyn 'Hell Hole' and Checks Into Cushy New Jersey Prison After Nearly Being 'Killed' By Inmate

Combs got exactly what he wanted when it came to where he'll be serving time: FCI Fort Dix, a minimum-security prison 90 minutes from New York City, allowing him to maintain regular communication with his family.

The I'll Be Missing You rapper also felt the facility was the best option to help with his drug issues, as Combs claimed he is now "sober for the first time in 25 years" following his arrest and jailing in September 2024.

Teny Geragos, one of Combs' lawyers, wrote in a filing to the judge on October 6 about Combs' sobriety needs.

The document read: "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."

Since Combs has been in federal custody for more than a year, he's getting credit for time served and is scheduled for release in May 2028.