Candace Owens Claims There's a Zionist Conspiracy Theory Against Tucker Carlson as Critics Slam Him for Hosting Ring-Wing Firebrand Nick Fuentes
Nov. 4 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Right-wing conservative pundit Candace Owens has claimed there's a zionist conspiracy theory against Tucker Carlson due to him having Nick Fuentes on his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When appearing on Carlson's show, Fuentes's comments were laced with antisemitic references, including one where he alleged the "big challenge" to unifying the country was "organized Jewry."
Candace Owens Alleges Zionists 'Cannot Stand' Tucker Carlson
In response to pushback Carlson received regarding Fuentes, Owens sarcastically mocked it.
"It is so over for Tucker Carlson," she jibed. "I mean, he must be shaking... They have declared war on Tucker Carlson, which they happen to do every week, obviously. And they all say the same thing, which shows how inorganic it is."
Owens insisted it was "very clear" they were "told to go after Tucker."
"More than anyone else, we know that Zionists cannot stand Tucker Carlson, and the real reason that they hate him is because he’s very well-liked now by both sides," she continued ranting.
"And he also happens to not be controlled. You can always tell who they control because they don’t condemn them, even when they... just come right out with genocidal language against the Palestinians... They don’t care. They support it. They cover it up."
Candace Owens Defends Tucker Carlson Having Nick Fuentes on His Show
Owens asserted Carlson "having conversations with people they don't like" is the reason he's been subject to Zionists going after him.
"That's also why they fired him from Fox because he was speaking out against the Ukrainian war and that was not allowed," she claimed.
"They thought that firing him would effectively ruin him, and he wouldn’t be able to secure another big contract within the apparatus that they very much control. And it turns out Tucker Carlson got even bigger and he became even more well-liked. And they want justice for that."
Owens seemed horrified they were "now trying to roll Charlie Kirk's legacy into this," insisting these are the "same individuals that were squeezing Charlie Kirk leading up to the end of his life" and noting it's "sickening."
The conversation was then steered back toward the Fuentes interview, with Owens defending Carlson having him on his show as it's "a free country" and "his platform."
"But, of course, with Zionists, the very same ones who were causing Charlie Kirk all of that grief in the final days and hours leading up to his assassination, the very same ones that Charlie thought were going to kill him, they’ve now decided to besmirch Charlie’s name by asserting that Tucker interviewing Nick Fuentes is a betrayal to Charlie," she added.
"He’s no longer Charlie’s friend. They’ve decided posthumously that Tucker Carlson was a bad friend to Charlie Kirk."
Candace Owens Recalls Interviewing Nick Fuentes
Owens then proudly declared she's the person who can "debunk" that notion.
"Before Charlie died... I interviewed Nick Fuentes," she shared. " And Charlie and I discussed the interview, and never once did he tell me not to speak to Nick Fuentes. Never once did he consider it an act of betrayal. To the contrary, I had a very long discussion with him… I tried to make that happen [to have Charlie bring Nick Fuentes on his show to debate him]."
Owens reiterated there was never a point Kirk said "don't do that" and insisted that's "ridiculous" and "not who he was."
Ben Shapiro Blasted Tucker Carlson for Normalizing Nick Fuentes
Owens wrapped her diatribe with insisting zionists are not "concerned" with the "truth."
"They want Charlie's legacy by any means necessary," she said. "They want people to believe that his legacy belongs to Israel somehow. And the harder that they work to lie about his legacy, the more the world wakes up to the truth about it. They are waking up to the truth about how Charlie really felt. It’s just becoming too obvious."
While Owens staunchly defended Carlson's sit-down with Fuentes, conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro was strongly opposed to what he saw.
"The issue here isn’t that Tucker Carlson had Nick Fuentes on his show last week," he said.
"He has every right to do that, of course. The issue here is that Tucker Carlson decided to normalize and fluff Nick Fuentes and that the Heritage Foundation then decided to robustly defend that performance."