George W. Bush Pays Tribute to Dick Cheney After Years of Claims the VP Was Secretly Running the Show: 'I Counted on Him'

Bush began his tribute by calling Cheney's death a "loss to the nation" and a "sorrow to his friends."

"Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was," Bush shared. "History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation - a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held."

Cheney's seasoned political career was celebrated by Bush, who recalled his former VP being a "chief of staff," a "Congressman," and a "Secretary of Defense."

"Dick earned the confidence and high opinion of five presidents," he noted. "I asked him to join my ticket in 2000 after first enlisting him to help me find the best running mate."