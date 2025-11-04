George W. Bush Pays Tribute to Dick Cheney After Years of Claims the VP Was Secretly Running the Show: 'I Counted on Him'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
George W. Bush has paid tribute to Dick Cheney after he passed away, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Cheney served as Vice President in Bush's administration for both of his terms in office and was rumored to be calling the shots behind the scenes – despite Bush being the commander-in-chief at the time.
George W. Bush Called Dick Cheney's Death a 'Loss to the Nation'
Bush began his tribute by calling Cheney's death a "loss to the nation" and a "sorrow to his friends."
"Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was," Bush shared. "History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation - a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held."
Cheney's seasoned political career was celebrated by Bush, who recalled his former VP being a "chief of staff," a "Congressman," and a "Secretary of Defense."
"Dick earned the confidence and high opinion of five presidents," he noted. "I asked him to join my ticket in 2000 after first enlisting him to help me find the best running mate."
George W. Bush Was 'Grateful' Dick Cheney Was At His Side in the White House
Bush went on to claim he realized Cheney was the "one" he needed as his running mate when they were discussing the "qualities a vice president should have": "deep experience, mature judgement, character, [and] loyalty."
"I'm still grateful that he was at my side for the eight years that followed," Bush continued. "Dick was a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges. I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best. He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people.
"For those two terms in office, and throughout his remarkable career, Dick Cheney's service always reflected credit on the country he loved. Dick's love for America was second only to his family. Laura and I have shared our deepest sympathies with Vice President Cheney's wife Lynne and their daughters and granddaughters of whom he was so deeply proud. We are praying for Lynne, Liz, Mary, and the Cheney family as they honor a great man."
Some Thought Dick Cheney Was Secretly Running Things During George W. Bush's Presidency
When Cheney was Bush's vice president, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the dynamic – which led to people suspecting he was secretly running things behind the scenes even though Bush was the president.
Cheney was instrumental in implementing many important decisions the president made, some of which were of key interest to him.
One such example is the September 11 attack, which Cheney played a massive part in responding to, as he was present at the White House while Bush was out visiting an elementary school.
Cheney was immediately rushed to an underground bunker by the Secret Service and began commanding the response to the terrorist attack.
Cheney was also instrumental in pushing for the Iraq war, as he insisted there were "weapons of mass destruction" there. Even though none were found, Cheney still made it clear years later he supported the war there.
Dick Cheney's Family's Statement on His Death
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cheney died at 84 years old, passing away due to "complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."
In an official statement, his family revealed his wife, Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary, as well as other family members were with him when he died.
"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," they added.
"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."