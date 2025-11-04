EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cheney’s Heart Transplant Scandal Resurfaces — Furious Critics Accused Ex-Veep for Jumping the Line and 'Cutting in Front of Dying Patients' 

Critics contended the former vice president, who died Monday at age 84 , was bumped ahead of younger, more deserving patients.

Dick Cheney previously triggered cries of outrage how the politician's wealth and power rocketed him to the top of the list for a critical heart transplant, RadarOnline.com can report.

He served as vice president under George W. Bush in the early 2000s.

Cheney had a well-documented history of heart problems. The politician survived five heart attacks – the first coming when he was just 37 years old.

Finally, in March 2012, he had a complete heart transplant at the age of 71. However, many opponents suggested he received preferential treatment that could have cost others their lives.

Most transplant centers won't operate on patients older than age 65. And the survival rate for those who do receive new hearts has historically not been very promising.

"We just wasted $1 million and a valuable heart. It just goes to show you what prominence can buy," Dr. Gabe Mirkin, author of Your Health Heart Miracle, said at the time.