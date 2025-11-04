Dick Cheney Dead at 84: Former U.S. Vice President Who Served Under George W. Bush Remembered as a ‘Great Man’ in Heartbreaking Tribute

Cheney's family shared he passed away due to "complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease."

Dick Cheney , the former vice president under George W. Bush , has died at 84 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Dick Cheney was surrounded by his family when he passed.

In an official statement, his family revealed his wife, Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary, as well as other family members were by his side when he died.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," they added.

"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

This is a developing story... More to come...