Riley Keough
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough 'Stepped Up in a Huge Way' – Elvis' Granddaughter Vows to Protect Twins Harper and Finley Amid Family Feud With Priscilla Presley

Source: MEGA

Riley Keough has pledged to protect twins Harper and Finley amid family feud with Priscilla Presley.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Elvis Presley's actress granddaughter Riley Keough is quietly mapping out a glittering future for her twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, RadarOnline.com can reveal, even as a bombshell lawsuit pits her against her granny, Priscilla Presley.

The 36-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six star became sole trustee of her late mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate in August 2023 after a bruising legal fight when a settlement stripped 80-year-old Priscilla of her control over Elvis' fortune and Graceland mansion – handing it to Keough.

Riley Stepped Up

Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley's daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood remain under Riley Keough's trusteeship.

"Riley has stepped up in a huge way," shared a family source. "She's taken on the responsibility of keeping Lisa Marie's wishes alive and protecting Graceland, but it hasn't been easy."

As trustee, Keough also presides over the sub-trusts of Harper and Finley, Lisa Marie's daughters from her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

"Riley's been like a second mom to her sisters and vowed to safeguard their inheritance," said the source.

With their 18th birthday just a year away, the frenzy of interest in Elvis' teenage granddaughters is exploding.

Family Legal Troubles

Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley faces a $50 million lawsuit amid escalating family tensions over Lisa Marie's estate.

"They're both stunning and with their pedigree it makes sense they'd take a run at a career in entertainment," said the source.

"Riley knows she can't stop them from growing up, so she's preparing them. She's having lots of really honest talks about the temptations in Hollywood because once they take that step into the spotlight, she wants to be sure they're ready for all that comes with it."

Adding to Keough's burden, Priscilla is facing an avalanche of lawsuits, including a $50 million breach of contract case accusing her of greed and fractured family relations.

In response, Priscilla filed an elder abuse claim against her former business partners.

One filing even cited an email Riley allegedly sent blasting her grandma for contesting Lisa Marie's trust. Another damning claim accused Priscilla of pulling Lisa Marie off life support to cash in.

Riley's Family Vow

Source: MEGA

Keough is determined to support Priscilla and keep their fractured family united.

While Priscilla and Riley have both slammed the allegations, insiders said the stress has left aged Priscilla "shaky and very frail."

Meanwhile, Riley is determined to hold her broken family together, said a source.

"Riley's very forgiving of her grandmother and is standing by her. She's vowed not to let the family get torn apart, no matter what it takes," said the insider.

